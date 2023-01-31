Biden Ripped for Repeating Bizarre and Factually Impossible Amtrak Employee Story

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla mocked President Joe Biden after the he once again told a story at a press event about a meeting with Amtrak employee Angelo Negri back when he was serving as vice president to Barack Obama. Image: Fox News.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – President Joe Biden was ripped on Monday after once again repeating a touching yet long-debunked and factually impossible story regarding an Amtrak employee, a gaffe that the majority of legacy media outlets have neglected to cover despite it having happened now for the sixth time in a row.

“I commuted every single day, 263 miles a day, on Amtrak from the time I got elected United States senator,” Biden said. “I got to know all the conductors really well, they became my friends – I mean, really, my genuine friends, I’d have them at my home for Christmas and during the summer.”

“And Ange walks up to me and goes, ‘Joey, baby,’ grabs my cheek and I thought the Secret Service was going to blow his head off,” Biden continued. “I swear to God, true story. I said, ‘No, no, he’s a friend.’ I said, ‘What’s up, Ange?’ And he said, ‘Joey, I read in the paper you traveled 1,200,000 miles on Air Force Two.’”

Biden claimed that Negri then countered that he had traveled a whopping 2,200,000 miles on Amtrak, allegedly telling the president, “So Joey, I don’t wanna hear this about the Air Force anymore.”

However, the president’s lighthearted story takes a bizarre and nonsensical turn given the fact that Negri – who passed away in 2014 – had retired from Amtrak in 1993, at which time Biden was still serving as a senator, not vice president. In addition, Biden’s office had previously announced his official 1 millionth mile of travel on Air Force Two in 2015…one year after Negri’s death.

Fox’s Jimmy Failla said that he found Biden’s repeated insistence that this impossible story had taken place to be “disturbing,” given the Commander-in-Chief’s previous behaviors that have many concerned over his cognitive state.