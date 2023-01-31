Alivia Care, Inc. Announces David Meyer as Chief Growth and Innovation Officer

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

David Meyer, a graduate of the University of North Florida with a double major in Marketing and Business, received his master’s in healthcare administration from the University of Florida and a master’s in business administration from the University of North Florida, will serve as new Chief Growth and Innovation Officer.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Alivia Care, Inc. leadership team and am humbled by the opportunity to help grow our services,” said David Meyer. “Alivia Care’s mission is truly inspirational and one that very much aligns with my beliefs and values.”

Mr. Meyer has over two decades of health care experience providing leadership in strategic planning, marketing and communications, market research and intelligence, and business development. In addition, he has developed approximately 20 comprehensive strategic plans throughout his career and successfully received over $2 billion in capital funding, which led to a significant improvement in his organization’s market share and competitive positioning. Key strategic projects Mr. Meyer helped champion include the acquisition of an acute care hospital from Mayo Clinic, the successful opening of two new hospitals, the building of four freestanding emergency departments, and expanding his recent organization’s aligned medical group by over 500 providers. Additionally, Mr. Meyer was a co-chair for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout team.

Recently, Mr. Meyer led the strategy and business development division of Ascension Florida & Gulf Coast, which is a 10-hospital, $2.5 billion health system located throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. In 2019, Mr. Meyer and his team completed a three-year strategic plan, which resulted in receiving $750 million in capital to open a new hospital, expanding the number of physician offices by more than 200 locations, and building numerous ambulatory clinics throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

In addition, Mr. Meyer has held multiple leadership and board member positions, that includes being a past board member at Community Hospice & Palliative Care, an affiliate of Alivia Care, Inc. He has received many marketing and interactive awards and has been invited to numerous speaking engagements.

Alivia Care, Inc. is a 501c3 based in Jacksonville, Florida, whose mission is to provide leadership support to create innovative care solutions through best-in-class services, collaborative partnerships, and strategic investments. The strategic intent of Alivia Care, Inc. is to provide a structure that will support the expanded mission and vision of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and prepare it to respond to changes in care delivery and reimbursement for patients living with advanced or chronic illnesses. The structure of Alivia Care was also designed to support additional programs and services beyond hospice care that will fulfill its goal of serving more people in more places, to help them live better with advancing illness.

For more information, go to www.AliviaCare.com. You can also find us on Facebook and LinkedIn.