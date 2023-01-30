New York Mayor Adams Forces All City Employees to Undergo Mandatory CRT Training

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has declared that all city employees must complete the required training by March 6 at the latest, according to an email that was sent out from his office. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK CITY – Employees of New York City are being forced to undergo mandatory Critical Race Theory (CRT)-style training, as per a Fox News report that is based on a copy of the training materials.

“The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand the importance of racial equity in the workplace,” the email reportedly read.

CRT is a set of ideas alleging that racial bias is inherent in many parts of American society – especially in its legal and social institutions – and was implemented specifically to keep White people in power at the expense of minorities.

Opponents of CRT, however – which some school districts in the country are attempting to add to their curriculums, causing controversy among some parents – maintain that it unnecessarily stokes division and drives a wedge between the races.

The anti-racism training mandated by Mayor Adams, according to the materials reviewed by Fox, claims that institutional racism is abundant in society and that all city departments should adopt “diversity, equity and inclusion goals.”

“To foster equity. Embrace the idea that a problem may exist. Become aware of systematic racism and the possible presence of racial inequity in your workplace. Understand the dominant cultural patterns of your workplace and whether they are hurting or helping your diversity, equity and inclusion goals,” the training material said. “Be Conscious. Unconscious Bias. Implicit bias occurs when our brains make quick judgments and assess people and situations without us consciously knowing or realizing it. These biases are pervasive and employees often possess them unintentionally.”

An inside source who is purportedly an NYC employee has been quoted as saying that the mandate to undergo the CRT-style training issued by Mayor Adams is “unfair” and – and in contrast to its stated goal – shall actually result in a lack of equity among city employees.