Deland 19-Year-Old Charged With Possession of Child Porn

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Wesley Faircloth
According to authorities, Wesley Faircloth was arrested Friday on 30 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. His arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerts local law enforcement to reports of exploitation and child pornographic material shared online.

The tip led to a search warrant at Faircloth’s home at 1420 McGregor Road, DeLand, where detectives seized his cell phone for forensic examination and found numerous photos or videos of sexual exploitation of girls estimated to range in age from 2 to 13 years old.

Messages recovered from Faircloth’s phone indicated he was trading files with others.

Due to the circumstances and the nature of the materials found, the Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of this case and asking anyone who may have further information to contact the Volusia County Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Faircloth is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond as of this writing.

