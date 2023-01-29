Op-Ed: Florida Demands Documents on Why AAP Supports Medications and Mutilations for Transgender Minors

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo for walking the talk on nonscience-based gender identity ideology, puberty blockers and the removal of healthy breasts, uteruses, and genitals of minors.

“No child is born in the wrong body, their bodies are just fine; it’s their emotional lives that need healing. –Miriam Grossman

Florida is one of ten states that does not cover transgender treatments under Medicaid.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) must provide the state of Florida with documentation on why it supports gender transitions for minors and any communication with its members about that decision-making process, a District Court ruled.

Well, guess what? There is no transgender gene. There is zero credible research to support gender fluidity.

“It is contrary to medical science to use chromosomes, hormones, internal reproductive organs, external genitalia, or secondary sex characteristics, to override gender identity for purposes of classifying someone as male or female.” –Dr. Deanna Adkins, professor at Duke University School of Medicine.

Biology reigns. Two sexes: male and female – that’s it.

“One of the greatest pieces of misinformation associated with these treatments are the unfounded claims that minors in distress who are not able to access drugs and surgeries are at imminent risk of suicide and that drugs and surgeries are needed to reduce that risk.”

“The “transition or die” storyline, in which parents are informed that they must choose between a “live trans daughter or a dead son” or “live trans son or dead daughter,” is not only factually inaccurate but also ethically questionable.”

A tweet from Gays Against Groomers: “Would you rather have a dead son or a trans daughter” is a LIE and emotional blackmail. There are many studies that prove it to be inherently false. Parents, stop falling for it. You can support and love your child without sterilizing and mutilating them.

“Would you rather have a dead son or a trans daughter” is a LIE and emotional blackmail. There are many studies that prove it to be inherently false.



Parents, stop falling for it. You can support and love your child without sterilizing and mutilating them.#GaysAgainstGroomers — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 20, 2023

According to its website, the AAP “recommends that youth who identify as transgender have access to comprehensive, gender-affirming, and developmentally appropriate health care that is provided in a safe and inclusive clinical space.”

The AAP is involved in a lawsuit against Florida over a new rule established last year that prohibits the use of Medicaid funds on sex changes and other transgender-related care. The AAP signed on in support of the plaintiffs, leading Florida to subpoena it and numerous other organizations for information on their policies toward individuals with gender dysphoria and how those policies were developed, as first reported by the Daily Caller.

Judge Carl J. Nichols ordered the AAP to turn over information on its total number of members, documents on how it establishes guidelines and policy positions, any guidelines or policy positions on gender-affirming care for gender dysphoria and how those guidelines or policies were developed, to the state of Florida by Feb. 2. The organization must also share any official communications it had with its members about those policies and guidelines.

Feb. 2, is just around the corner. Is AAP scrambling to put bogus ‘evidence’ into a binder? Will AAP point to leftist woke hokum as truth?

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) subpoenaed 20 organizations in 2022: American Pediatric Association, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, Pediatric Endocrine Society, Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine and Yale University are included.

All 20 of the organizations being subpoenaed have either promoted or employ individuals who promote “gender-affirming” care for minors.

The formal request includes documents related to membership deliberations, gender dysphoria and “gender-affirming” care and the Florida lawsuit, Dekker v. Marstiller.

My brain is baffled and befuddled.

My questions: Why would medical professionals deny biology? Why are these organizations throwing hard science out the window? A deep-dive into the background of board members, staff, and other individuals involved would be quite interesting.

Hmmm. Would we find Big Pharma, Dr. Rachel Levine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and their medical minions at the end of the rainbow, along with a pot of gold?

Here we go again. Connect the dots. Follow the money trail. Follow the power trail. Follow the political trail.

“A systematic and intentional brainwashing has been undertaken upon our children and our society, for the purpose of political and financial gain.” –Maria Keffler.

Do No Harm Group

The medical watchdog organization Do No Harm has provided a model legislation designed to stop minors from undergoing sex-change procedures, including taking cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

The Justice for Adolescent and Child Transitioners Act, bans minors from receiving cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, or gender-reassignment surgeries while also creating a recourse for legal damages for minors who are subjected to such procedures.

Peruse the 20-page white paper.

Do No Harm: Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology

The model legislation is part of Do No Harm’s “Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology” initiative, an effort to “educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as ‘gender-affirming care.'” The group worked with doctors, families, and Chloe Cole, a detransitioner.

Resources:

“Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman.

Detrans United. “We are a group of former transgender-identifying youth and adults who have come together to voice our dissent against “gender affirming care,” influence policy, and provide a network of support for detransitioners.” Find them on Twitter. Read the letter they sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Advocates Protecting Children. Schools & Children: Caught in the Transgender Industry’s Web – How the transgender industry has captured our schools and children via money, activism, propaganda, and marketing.

Watch on YouTube. Teacher Talks.

“Parenting in a Transgender World: A Handbook,” by Erin Brewer.

Video: The Transgender Revolution in the Classroom: What Parents Need to Know.

The Hippocratic Oath

The Hippocratic Oath was rewritten in 1964 by Dr. Louis Lasagna, Academic Dean at Tufts University School of Medicine and this revised form is widely accepted in today’s medical schools.

“Thus, the classical Oath of Hippocratic involves the triad of the physician the patient and God, while the revised version involves only the physician and the patient, reliving the Gods of a few responsibilities.”

The Oath has been rewritten multiple times, and medical schools use different versions. Some use the original Greek oath, while others use the Declaration of Geneva or the Oath of Maimonides, both of which reference the original.

Why are physicians and surgeons trading in the Hippocratic Oath for wokeness and nonscience?

“Florida: Where woke goes to die.” –Gov. DeSantis