Op-Ed: Bye Bye to Woke AT&T and DirecTV for Canceling Newsmax and Prez Trump’s Speeches

DirecTV, the video programming platform owned by AT&T, suspended service to Newsmax cutting the conservative cable channel off from millions of American households, as reported by Breitbart. File photo: Jonathan Weiss, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Those dirty censorship rats. The radical rodents are waging war on Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign to take back the White House – that’s why they scrubbed his recent speech in South Carolina. On second thought, it’s an insult to the rodent species to call AT&T and DirecTV rats.

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, blasted the ratty decision as a “blatant act of political discrimination and censorship.”

“AT&T’s DirecTV Cancels NEWSMAX in Censorship Move,” is what Newsmax revealed. AT&T’s DirecTV cut Newsmax’s signal, shutting the network off from more than 13 million customers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Hmmm. What billionaire rat is hiding in the sewer pulling the strings? Follow the cheese trail.

AT&T claimed it made the decision for “cost-cutting” reasons, despite paying out massive sums in cable licensing fees to leftist channels with lower ratings. Uh-huh.

Can anyone say LIARS R US? Codswallop – that’s what it is.

Via Newsmax:

Despite Newsmax being the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the nation, a top 20 cable news channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable alone, according to Nielsen, DirecTV said it was taking the step as a “cost-cutting” measure and would never pay Newsmax a cable license fee.

Anyone who believes this is a plot to expurgate Trump’s comeback, please raise your hand. Yes, I see all those hands.

Dick Morris Speaks Out

Dick Morris, one of Trump’s advisors, isn’t buying any of the bull. Watch the interview with Newsmax on YouTube. Morris sounded the alert and urged Americans to protest DirecTV’s woke censorship.

“ I just am very sorry that 14 million Americans couldn’t watch it because DirecTV turned off their platform Newsmax,” stated Morris.

The Republican Calvary Rides In

Wow, 41 Republican congressmen led by Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, sent a letter to the CEOs of AT&T, DirecTV, and hedge fund TPG Capital, the minority operator of the satellite system, warning of hearings.

Kudos to Hunt.

“If Newsmax is removed from DirecTV, in less than a year House Republicans will have lost two of the three cable news channels that reach conservative voters on a platform that primarily serves conservative-leaning areas of the country,” Hunt stated in his letter.

Folks, there ya have it. Sure appears to be another smear tactic against Trump, MAGA, and freedom-loving citizens. More snubbing of the U.S. Constitution.

Why are we surprised when rats do what rats are known for doing?

Hunt’s letter added: “Newsmax is one of the most watched cable news channels in America; millions of people turn to Newsmax as a source of trusted information. Now more than ever, the American people need access to a free and fair press.”

As noted in the article, Newsmax is urging its supporters to move their pay TV, cellphone, and other services from AT&T and DirecTV to other companies that do not engage in political discrimination.

Citizens, what can you do? Cancel your subscriptions to the dirty rat services. I am pledging to cancel my AT&T cellphone service ASAP. AT&T is now on my poo list. I also signed the petition for support of Newsmax.

Freedom-loving Americans, stay the course. God is on the side of truth and justice.