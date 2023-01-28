Op-Ed: Holiday Parades Are For Kids – Not For Attention-Seeking Men (Drag Queens) Wearing Prom Dresses & Lipstick

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dozens of residents of a rural town in Ohio attended a city council meeting to protest the inclusion of drag queens in their city’s 2022 Christmas parade. The annual Hometown Christmas Parade was held in Bellefontaine, the seat of west central Ohio’s Logan County.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual males) are doing their utmost to infiltrate traditional holiday parades. Instead of sticking with Pride parades, the groomers want to ride Christmas floats and act like fools. Look at me! Everybody look at me! Look at me!

The float with drag queens was sponsored by The Olive Tree, a gay bar.

Let’s read that again. A gay bar that caters to drag queens wants to crash a parade that caters to kids – on a holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus. God created two sexes: male and female. There is no transgender gene. And biology is not bigotry.

However, on January 24, a group of 17 drag queen advocates addressed the city council with “arguments ranging from religious to Constitutional.”

Of course, the drag queens play the victim card and whine about being excluded from venues for children – they claim to be performers after all. Bring on the crocodile tears.

The city council has not made a decision or statement as of yet. So, I emailed the mayor, commissioners, and council several of my op-ed columns about why children should not be exposed to drag queen indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization.

In 2022, a Texas town held separate Christmas parades after a group of local churches ousted an LGBT group from the event when it featured drag queens during last year’s celebration.

Apparently, the LGBT troop pulled a fast one by sneaking the DQs onto the float? Well, it caused controversy, so did they learn a lesson?

Gays Against Groomers asserts, “Our community …has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years.” They oppose “drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children.” The LGBTQ group states, “There are millions of gays within the community that want nothing to do with this Alphabet religion and join the fight with parents and concerned people everywhere to protect children.”

Kudos to Gays Against Groomers.

The annual Christmas parade in Taylor, Texas, a city approximately 30 miles northeast of Austin, has historically been hosted by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance (TAMA), which is an organization of local churches “that holds to traditional biblical and family values,” according to TAMA.

“To be clear, the group known as Taylor Pride, which seeks to promote the LBGTQ+ lifestyle as biblically accepted, with two men inappropriately dressed as women, should never have been allowed to participate and put their promotion on display to families who had no warning about what was coming,” TAMA said in their statement.

Watch a video clip on Facebook. Kids were on the float with two drag queens.

“Up until very recently, the idea of gaudy and overtly sexualized transvestites being put on public display during a parade which celebrates the biblical event of Jesus Christ being born into this world to save sinners like all of us would understandably have been unthinkable,” the statement added.

Kudos to people of faith for protecting children.

The Town of Taylor held a separate parade that allowed any group that wished to participate.

Folks, these men (drag queens) truly cared about kids like they proclaim, they would stay in their own lane and stop the controversy. Albeit, rational and sensible adults will never stop defending and protecting children from indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization by child predators.

Citizens will not kowtow to the radical gender ideology cult movement that is trying to normalize grown men in high heels, thongs, and pasties as they twerk and jerk with children or sing and dance at schools and libraries in prom dresses, wacky wigs and caked on makeup. Sexualization of children is a crime.

Adult men (drag queens) that entertain other adults in adult places – none of my business. But something is very wrong when adult men furiously fight to dress like women and keep the company of children.

Citizens must stand up and say “NO” to drag queens on floats in holiday parades. Attend city council meetings and voice your concerns. Contact your state representatives. And vote in elections.