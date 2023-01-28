Op-Ed: Florida Rep. Cory Mills Gives Grenades Made in Sunshine State as Gifts to House Republicans

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Twitter: U.S. Congressman FL-07; Decorated Army Combat Veteran; member of House Armed Services & House Foreign Affairs Committees. @CoryMillsFL Twitter

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, don’t worry – the inert grenades won’t explode. The newly-elected Army combat veteran, Bronze Star recipient is taking a new post in Washington, D.C. as a soldier of politics. And it sounds like he’s ready to fight the battle on Capitol Hill.

Excerpts from Mill’s website:

Cory is a husband, father, patriot, combat veteran, entrepreneur, foreign policy expert, and true American conservative. Cory believes in FIGHTING for the people, restoring the voice of “We The People” — America’s voice — and making America First Again.

Cory has spent most of his adult life serving our great nation and fighting for the American people, and for those friends of America who have suffered under tyrannical and dictatorship style rule.

Cory is a constitutionalist who believes that the sacred oath he took to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” does not have an expiration date.

Mills gifts grenades:

“Welcoming you to a mission-oriented 118th Congress. I am eager to get to work for the American people, and I look forward to working with you to deliver on this commitment,” the letter from Mills said to House GOP colleagues.

Rep @CoryMillsFL is passing out grenades to fellow House members pic.twitter.com/khJmDrYcFH — Morgan Phillips (@_phillipsmorgan) January 26, 2023

Mills said the 40mm grenades, which were made in Florida, are for MK19 grenade launchers. He said they were first developed in the Vietnam War, according to an article in Florida’s Voice.

And of course, a deadpan Democrat just had to make a snarky comment.

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA, said “I am retweeting this action by MAGA Republican @CoryMillsFL for your information and without comment.”

Mills quote-tweeted Lieu, saying “I can understand your jealousy for not receiving one of my GOP freshman gifts. I’m an Army combat veteran, Bronze Star recipient, on HASC, and these are made in Florida. I can have one made for you, but clearly can’t engrave ‘House Majority’ for obvious reasons.”

Another patriot from Florida is in the House. Prayers for Mills and his family as he works to help save the USA from the Deep State regime and radical Democrats.

“During these trying times, we patriots need to protect the system of checks and balances that our framers put in place to protect our liberties, which is the genius of our Constitution and Bill of Rights. We will ignite the fire in the belly of the Republican Party, and by doing so will ensure that our elected Republican politicians will make Abraham Lincoln’s Grand Old Party proud.” —Cory Mills