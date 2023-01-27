CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Debary Prowler Caught After Running, Hiding From Deputies; “Had Uncontrollable Urges”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Steven P. Johnson, 29,
DEBARY, FL – A prowler recently caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window was arrested Thursday night after he ran and hid from deputies conducting extra patrols in the neighborhood.

According to authorities, Steven P. Johnson, 29, took off running from a sergeant who spotted him walking out from between two homes around 9 p.m. After a short foot chase, and with the help of an aerial view from a drone, deputies found Johnson hiding in the water deep into a swampy area next to the Rivington subdivision.

Deputies previously responded to the neighborhood last weekend, when a resident reported her neighbor’s camera caught an unknown male suspect peeping into her window on three occasions.

Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood, about a five minute walk from the victim’s home, admitted to peeping into windows and stated he had uncontrollable urges to do so.

Johnson was charged with loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of this posting.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

