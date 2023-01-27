VIDEO: Debary Prowler Caught After Running, Hiding From Deputies; “Had Uncontrollable Urges”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DEBARY, FL – A prowler recently caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window was arrested Thursday night after he ran and hid from deputies conducting extra patrols in the neighborhood.

According to authorities, Steven P. Johnson, 29, took off running from a sergeant who spotted him walking out from between two homes around 9 p.m. After a short foot chase, and with the help of an aerial view from a drone, deputies found Johnson hiding in the water deep into a swampy area next to the Rivington subdivision.

Deputies previously responded to the neighborhood last weekend, when a resident reported her neighbor’s camera caught an unknown male suspect peeping into her window on three occasions.

Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood, about a five minute walk from the victim’s home, admitted to peeping into windows and stated he had uncontrollable urges to do so.

Johnson was charged with loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of this posting.