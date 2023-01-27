Op-Ed: Vibrators and “Dick Art” in Adult Vending Machines – Creative Items in Kid Vending Machines by Lucid Vending in St. Petersburg

A new creative business in St. Petersburg, Florida, has both naughty and nice machines. The couple paints rusty vending machines and stocks them with items from local artists. Image: Lucid.Vending / Instagram.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Defenders and protectors of children need to speak up and ask questions to make sure kids are safe — and that’s what I did. Lucid Vending, a new creative business in St. Petersburg, Florida, has both naughty and nice machines. The couple paints rusty vending machines and stocks them with items from local artists.

Read the following article about Lucid Vending Machines:

Related: Pinellas company uses vending machines to sell art, odd items

Watch a clip from Fox News.

Family Friendly Vending Machines

We customize each machine to suit your crowd. If your business is family friendly, we can keep it PG and provide stuff for the kiddos (they’re often our best customers). If your spot has more dogs than people, we have goodies for the hounds as well.

Find a list of places in St. Petersburg with Lucid vending machines.

X-Rated Adults Only Vending Machines

“Have an adults only bar and want to kick things up a notch? We can get down!”

You can see pictures of vending machines with items on their Instagram page as well.

“New vending machine at St. Pete gay bar Cocktail wants your dick art,” is a 2022 article Creative Loafing. “We’re looking for artwork that features some dick/homo-erotic [aspect] that we can purchase wholesale,” Kayla Cox and Chance Ryan, owners of Lucid Vending, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

“It’s kind of a big ask, but Lucid Vending needs a little help getting its latest kiosk up at the edge of St. Pete’s Historic Kenwood neighborhood. Lucid—overlord of several vending machines stocked with local art and strategically placed across the Bay area—has an open call for dick art, which will live inside a machine that’s supposed to land at St. Pete gay bar Cocktail,” the article continued.

A 2021 article in Creative Loafing noted, “Lucid Vending machines sell local art all over St. Pete, and owners hope to expand to Tampa.”

“Art, custom hangover cures, tarot cards, vibrators and scavenger hunts—all of that and more waits inside Lucid Vending machines,” the article continued.

I emailed the owners of Lucid Vending and asked if warning signs are placed on vending machines at breweries that serve food, where parents bring children, if adult items are sold in machines at any locations where kids may be present.

Why am I concerned? Parents have been taking children to drag queen adult entertainment shows in bars, clubs and at drag queen brunches at restaurants in Florida.

On Lucid’s website is a photo of a vending machine next to two drag queens.

The owner responded to my email: “Venues that are not 21+ do not contain explicit content.”

Folks, “dick art” and vibrators sold in vending machines at adult venues – none of my business. Drag queens entertaining adults in adult places – none of my business.

However, citizens need to speak out and ask questions because it’s our job to make sure children are protected from sexualized and explicit items.