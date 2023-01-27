Op-Ed: Meta Reinstates Trump on Instagram, Facebook – Hello 2024 Election

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The mainstream media mockingbirds are in for a zany ride when President Trump returns in full force to dominate the airwaves along with the MAGA crowd. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – President Donald Trump, the Energizer Bunny, is back on social media platforms. Wahoo and Scooby-Doo-Doo! Bring out the cake and punch. Salute the flag. And more importantly, pray for God to bless America – again.

Under Elon Musk, Twitter recently reinstated Trump’s account, but he has not posted yet.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday announced it would restore Trump’s accounts following a two-year suspension.

Trump, in a post at Truth Social, said, “FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since ‘deplatforming’ your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President…”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“We’ve always believed that Americans should be able to hear from the people who want to lead the country,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, told Axios. “We don’t want to stand in the way of that.”

Really? What’s in it for Meta? Ch-Ching! Money walks and talks.

“We just do not want — if he is to return to our services — for him to do what he did on January 6, which is to use our services to delegitimize the 2024 election, much as he sought to discredit the 2020 election,” Clegg said.

Blah. Blah. Blah. I’m sure Clegg’s earpiece was connected to former CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s mouth.

Bring out the oxygen mask and tranquilizers for the radical Democrat rats and the Deep State regime czars: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and President of China Xi Jinping.

Put medics on standby for Democrats: naughty Nancy Pelosi, hypocrite Hillary Clinton, slimy Chuck Schumer, moody Maxine Waters, and uniparty Mitch McMuddle.

Adam Schiff and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may need mini-vacations. Oh, they can crash at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California abode for a while.

Watch Schiff’s moaning and groaning on Twitter over Trump’s return.

Trump incited an insurrection. And tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.



He’s shown no remorse. No contrition.



Giving him back access to a social media platform to spread his lies and demagoguery is dangerous.@facebook caved, giving him a platform to do more harm. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2023

Huh? The ACLU called it the right move.

“Like it or not, President Trump is one of the country’s leading political figures and the public has a strong interest in hearing his speech. Indeed, some of Trump’s most offensive social media posts ended up being critical evidence in lawsuits filed against him and his administration,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union. “The biggest social media companies are central actors when it comes to our collective ability to speak — and hear the speech of others — online. They should err on the side of allowing a wide range of political speech, even when it offends.”

News hosts joyless Joy Reid and jerky Joe Scarborough at MSNBC may need a dark room and a cucumber facial.

The New York Slime and The Washington Compost people are probably circling the wagons in George Soros’ war room. Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and Henry Kissinger are in charge of bringing refreshments – again.

The mainstream media mockingbirds are in for a zany ride when President Trump returns in full force to dominate the airwaves along with the MAGA crowd.

Meta said Trump’s accounts will be restored “in the coming weeks” on both Facebook and Instagram.

Citizens, unite.