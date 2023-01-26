CrimeLocalSociety

Two Volusia County Men Arrested In Separate Child Sex Abuse Cases

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, 32-year-old Jacob Bloom of Orange City and 76-year-old Daniel Tillis of DeBary, were arrested in separate child sex abuse cases.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A pair of arrests in two separate child sex abuse cases have Volusia Sheriff’s detectives turning to the public in case there are any additional victims who haven’t reported their abuse.

In the first case, 32-year-old Jacob Bloom of Orange City was arrested Wednesday in the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl over several years. Bloom, charged with capital sexual battery of a victim under 12, was not a stranger to the victim, but his connection to her is not being released to protect her identity.

During the investigation, detectives learned Bloom had a record of sexually abusing infants when he was 13 years old in Flagler County. Due to his history and his current charges, detectives are asking for anyone with information about any additional abuse to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

The second arrest Wednesday was 76-year-old Daniel Tillis of DeBary, charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. The child victim in Tillis’ case also was not a stranger, but her connection to Tillis is not being released to protect her identity.

While investigating the Tillis case, two other adult victims came forward reporting that Tillis sexually abused them when they were children.

Tillis is the owner of Tillis Pest Control. Due to the nature of the allegations against him and his potential access to customers’ homes, detectives are again asking anyone with information about other potential cases to contact Volusia Sheriff’s CEU detectives at 386-323-3574.

Both defendants are being held with no bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail as of this writing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

