Op-Ed: Woke Whinypants Maren Morris Bows Down to Drag Queen Mania – Disses County Music Artists & Fans

Maren Morris at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on May 20, 2018. File photo: Tinseltown, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I like how journalist, for The Federalist, Shawn Fleetwood put it: “Starting off this year the same way she finished 2022, country music singer Maren Morris is once again making headlines for trashing the community responsible for launching her career.”

More moaning, groaning, and stoning in 2023.

So, Morris has the audacity to actually believe she is the speaker for all country music artists? If she feels guilty – fine. But leave country singers and fans alone. Apology for your own self. And save the sniveling and sniffling until after the industry shows you the door.

Fleetwood adds, “If she finds the industry that put her on the map so repulsive, perhaps Morris should do country music a favor by packing up her ‘’80s Mercedes’ and hitting the road.”

Per her Instagram, appearing as a guest on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is fulfilling her “decade-long dream.”

Morris, being 32 years old, may mature along the way by outgrowing shallowness.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Morris boohooed to a troop of RuPaul’s drag queens. “And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

Watch Morris lamenting on Instagram.

By the way, this is the same raunchy RuPaul that recently invited kids to dress in drag and stroll the “catwalk” at a venue in the UK.

“I’ve done some cool s–t. #DragRace is rivaling it all. Getting my jacket framed next to my Grammy. It is DONE,” tweeted Morris.

I’ve done some cool shit. #DragRace is rivaling it all. Getting my jacket framed next to my Grammy. It is DONE. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 13, 2023

Really? No higher calling to help humanity. A Grammy award and a drag queen jacket. Is she stuck in Never-never land?

Apparently, she’s staging a country music smear campaign. Who voted Morris as the spokesperson? Nobody – that’s who.

In September of 2022, she bemoaned to the Los Angeles Times by accusing the industry of being “a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it.”

Of course, the wanna-be-famous gal had no problem with the people she now calls “racist” and “transphobic” when she needed their help to jump-start her career.

Don’t go there…moody Morris goes there – and even blamed President Donald Trump.

Next, melancholy Morris throws stones at Brittany Aldean, the wife of country performer Jason Aldean, for defending children against transgender mutilation surgeries.

The “Chasing After You” singer called Brittany an “Insurrection Barbie” and asked her to “not be a scumbag human.”

Obviously, rude and crude Morris missed school days during the Miss Manner’s section of the curriculum. She was home taking guitar lessons. Oh, that explains her ignorant of The U.S. Constitution and The Bill of Rights.

Read the rest of the story at The Federalist. Maddening Morris bashes Brittany, freedom of speech, and biology.

“While she’s certainly entitled to her opinions, Morris’ bid to portray herself as a person of virtue is fooling no one. Her routine demonization of those who dare to think differently than she does has shown us exactly who she is,” Fleetwood surmised.

Morris, being 32 years old, may mature along the way by outgrowing pettiness and wokeness.

She received the Grammy Award for Best Solo Performance for her single “My Church.” The chorus to her song:

Can I get a hallelujah?

Can I get an amen?

Feels like the Holy Ghost running through ya

When I play the highway FM

I find my soul revival

Singin’ every single verse

Yeah, I guess that’s my church

Morris, being 32 years old, may mature along the way by realizing that hallelujah and amen belong to God – not a radio or a Grammy or drag queen jacket.

She owes county music artists and fans an apology. She owes Brittany an apology. Maybe, Morris can write a county music song about it. Put the phrase “go woke – go broke” in the chorus.