Op-Ed: Stories About Horrific Sexual Child Abuse and Pedophile Rings Always Need to Be Told

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Zachary Zulock and William Zulock were arrested on July 27, 2022 in Oxford, Georgia, after police raided their home and found video evidence that they were “engaging in sexually abusive acts” with the adopted children.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Being a child therapist for decades, I’ll admit that horrific child abuse articles trigger me. Therefore, I tend not to address the gut-wrenching stories in my op-ed columns, but after reading Michael O-Shea’s article in The Federalist, I felt compelled to write about it.

“Corporate Media Shamefully Silent Over Atlanta Child Abuse And ‘Pedophile Ring’ Case,” is the title of O-Shea’s article.

This is how his article begins: “What if you learned a married couple had been arrested for allegations of repeatedly raping their adopted sons and offering them to other nearby pedophiles for the same purpose? Furthermore, these individuals had somehow acquired a lavish suburban mansion despite their modest clerical jobs. It all makes for a shocking and newsworthy story, right?”

“There’s one other significant part of the story, though: These alleged predators are two gay men and self-described LGBT “activists” with a sizable social media footprint. The media silence around this recent real-life story was sadly predictable,” O-Shea asserts.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Folks, where is the mainstream media? They ignored the COVID crisis and the vaccine injuries and of course, they are ignoring atrocious acts by members of the LGBTQ community. If these pedophiles (aka child rapists) were heterosexual, would the mainstream mockingbirds be plastering the news on the frontpages?

“Of course, nobody wants to investigate the story because it looks horrible for the LGBTQ community,” MRCTV – News Busters noted.

Horrid human, Matt Gertz, for the rabid rag called Media Matters actually found a way to blame conservatives: “Right-wing commentators are cynically leveraging a horrific story of alleged child sexual abuse to drum up opposition to adoption by gay and lesbian couples.”

Where are the news reports from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and other mainstream media outlets? O-Shea wants to know. I want to know.

New York Post Reports:

O-Shea points out that the New York Post and Townhall reported the arrests of the pedophile monsters in August of 2020.

New York Post: Georgia couple charged with using their adopted children to make child porn.

“Gay couple charged with molesting their adopted sons also pimped them out to pedophile ring, report claims,” reported the New York Post’s Yaron Steinbuch.

Background:

In Nov. 2018, when William Dale Zulock Jr. and Zachary Jacoby Zulock — the latter of whom had previous child-rape charges dropped — adopted them in the Atlanta area.

2022 – During their search, deputies found evidence the pair, who were the children’s adoptive fathers, “were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Metro Atlanta couple charged with using adopted kids to make child porn,” was the headline by WSBTV News on August 6, 2022.

“Georgia couple accused of producing child sex abuse images using adoptive children,” by NBC News.

2023 Townhall Reports

It was Townhall’s extensive report that brought deserved attention to the case, asserts O-Shea.

Townhall: Everything You Need to Know About the Gay Couple Accused of Sexually Abusing Their Adopted Boys.

TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here’s What We Found,” reported Townhall’s Mia Cathell. A months-long investigation by Townhall revealed that William Dale Zulock, 33, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, allegedly used social media to prostitute their two elementary-aged sons.

Townhall said it spent months reviewing recorded jailhouse calls, court documents and testimony from a relative who spoke exclusively with the outlet about the extent of the abuse, as well as the “faster-than-expected” adoption process that led to the nightmare.

Mia Cathell of the conservative website TownHall.com, launched what’s become a four-part series investigating the alleged abuses committed by William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock against two boys, ages 9 and 11, they had adopted.

Other Media Reports

“Atlanta cops REOPEN investigation into adoptive gay father accused of raping 14-year-old boy in 2011 – as he and his partner are jailed for sodomizing and pimping out their two young sons,” by Daily Mail UK.

This child predatory story of sexual abuse was also printed in media outlets from several other countries.

Heartfelt appreciation goes to alternative media outlets that published this horrendous story. And a special thanks goes to Mia Cathell, journalist for Townhall.

Please pray daily for the two boys. Two sets of so-called parents have neglected and abused them. They will need a trustworthy and therapeutic foster family that provides genuine love along with trauma-based therapy. Pray that someday the precious boys will be adopted into a healthy home.