Pompano Beach Man, 22, Charged With First-Degree Murder of 20 Year Old Woman; “Hard Working” Mom Leaves Behind 2 Year Old Daughter

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to investigators Irvin Delisma, 22, was charged with first-degree murder of Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill, while he was already being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Mail Jail on unrelated charges.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A Pompano Beach man who Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives say shot a woman last August, faces a charge of first-degree murder in her death.

According to investigators, at approximately 3:09 a.m. on August 14, 2022, Broward Sheriff’s Pompano Beach District deputies responded to two ShotSpotter activations in the area of North Cypress Road and Copans Road near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. A short time later, Broward County Regional Communications received a call from the victim, Anaysha Donjoie, stating she had been shot and was driving herself to Broward Health North hospital.

Deputies from Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach responded to the hospital to investigate. On scene, units located Donjoie in her vehicle on hospital grounds. Investigators say she crashed into a tree and was brought into the hospital by Emergency Room staff. Doctors exhausted all life-saving measures and pronounced Donjoie deceased at 3:24 a.m.

Naysha leaves behind her 2 year old daughter Armani & We also learned that Naysha was a hard working mother & would do anything for her daughter.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



For months, detectives worked diligently to solve the murder. Through their investigation, they identified Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach, as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest last November. At the time, Delisma was being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Mail Jail. He was arrested on August 14, for violating pre-trail conditions unrelated to the fatal shooting. An added charge of first-degree murder was applied to his criminal record in the murder of 20-year-old Donjoie.

Delisma remains in custody at the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail.