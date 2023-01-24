Op-Ed: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to Speak in Florida at Heartland’s Climate Conference in February

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. Dallas, TX – August 6, 2022. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Florida – a location we picked to honor Florida’s status as by-design “free state” – the 15th International Conference on Climate.” The Heartland Institute is coming to the Sunshine State to speak truth about the climate controversy – The True Crisis: Climate Change or Climate Policy?

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a member of the House Resources Committee, will be a featured keynote speaker on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hilton Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Florida. You go bold Boebert.

Wow, Marc Morano is another speaker. He deserves applause before, during, and after.

Marc Morano, publisher of CFACT’s Climate Depot and the author of “The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown,” and the 2021 book “Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse Than You Think.” Marc also served senior staff on the U.S. Senate Environmental & Public Works Committee and authored the 2019 book, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change” and produced and starred in the films Climate Hustle (2016) and Climate Hustle 2 (2020).

Watch: Morano on Bongino’s Fox News show talking Davos WEF: ‘We’re living in a time now where conspiracy realities outnumber conspiracy theories,’ on Twitter.

Watch: Morano on Bongino’s Fox News show talking Davos WEF: ‘We’re living in a time now where conspiracy realities outnumber conspiracy theories’ | Climate Depot https://t.co/u2AYPM5oIB pic.twitter.com/tZWM28UwoS — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) January 23, 2023

Kudos to Morano – today’s hero for exposing the climate hoaxers.

Another speaker is Alex Epstein, author of the new book “Fossil Future,” the New York Times bestseller “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels,” and the creator of EnergyTalkingPoints.com -a source of powerful, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.

Topics at conference: