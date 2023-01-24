Op-Ed: Mister Rogers Proclaimed “Boys Are Boys Right From The Beginning, Girls Are Girls Right From The Start”

Flash from the past: Watch Fred Rogers being interviewed by talk show host Johnny Carson on YouTube. Image credit: The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson / NBC / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Did Fred Rogers receive a premonition of what was to come concerning the gender ideology cult movement? He would be grieved to the depth of his soul knowing that healthy breasts and genitals are being removed the bodies of kids. Knowing that medication and mutilation was accepted in a civil society would pierce his heart and sorrow his bones.

As host of the iconic public television show for young children, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” he appreciated the innocence and wonder of being a child. He is admired for telling his little viewers, “I like you just the way you are.”

Although, I cannot speak for Rogers, I believe he would tell every child that he or she is not born in the wrong body. He would not encourage a child to reject his or her biological sex.

Here’s the science: “Every cell in the human body has a sex, which means that men and women are different right down to the cellular level,” proclaims cardiologist Dr. Paula Johnson in a TED talk.

Of course, Rogers would validate that all children are deserving of love and acceptance, but in no way would he support the fictional fallacy of transgenderism. Nor would he lie to kids about science and biology.

Flash from the past: Watch Rogers being interviewed by talk show host Johnny Carson on YouTube.

“When I was very young, most of my childhood heroes wore capes, flew through the air or picked up buildings with one arm. They were spectacular and got a lot of attention. But as I grew, my heroes changed, so that now I can honestly say that anyone who does anything to help a child is a hero to me.” — Fred Rogers, The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember (2003)

How are the wacky woke wobbling weebles responding to the science-based truth from the mouth of Mister Rogers? While villains wearing white coats and surgical masks slice and dice healthy children, the radical anti-hero transgender activists applaud.

The following is what Rogers would say to a teenager struggling with self-image and body image:

“There is no normal life that is free of pain. It’s the very wrestling with our problems that can be the impetus for our growth.” — Fred Rogers, The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember (2003)

“How Mr. Rogers Would Help An Eight-Year-Old Drag Queen,” is a 2017 article in The Federalist by Stella Morabito.

Excerpts:

Exploitation of children is rampant today. Just check out this video posted to the Facebook page of LGBTinthecity. It’s an interview with eight-year-old drag queen “Lactatia,” who tells the audience “If you want to be a drag queen and your parents don’t let you, you need new parents!” At about 3:00 in the video you can watch him dance provocatively—or “twerk”—surrounded by a crowd of raucous adults at an LGBT nightclub event in Montreal.

But the political incorrectness of the song today is no doubt startling to leftist elites. Just consider that after singing the line “Boys are boys from the beginning,” Rogers speaks: “When you’re born a boy baby, you grow up to be a bigger boy and then a man!” Likewise, after singing “Girls are girlsright from the start,” Rogers says, “When you’re born a girl baby, you grow up to be a bigger girl, and then a woman!”

I agree with Stella Morabito’s viewpoint in her article.

The song “Everybody’s Fancy” was Rogers’ way of teaching children that “they are fearfully and wonderfully made.” For Rogers, that included talking about the “human body as something good, as worth appreciating and caring for…it’s those who tell children that their “fancy bodies” may, in fact, be the wrong bodies and in need of social, chemical, or surgical alteration, who are living in the land of make-believe,” asserted a 2023 article in The Christian Post.

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? – Official Trailer on YouTube.

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” To this day, especially in times of “disaster,” I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world.” –Fred Rogers

The following are some of the helpers exposing harmful gender ideology to help protect children: