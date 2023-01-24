Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: “It’s Our Turn Now,” book by Mario Murillo – Fire & Glory Tour Coming to Florida in March

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Mario Murillos
Mario Murillo started his ministry as a student at University of California at Berkeley where he began to see healings and miracles among the students.

America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” –Abraham Lincoln 

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The rushing river of progressiveness (aka liberal lunacy) that rages through our great land of liberty is disheartening: the smashing of religion freedom, the trashing of speech, and the bashing of the U.S. Constitution.  

Oh, Lord, when will you step in and stop the depravity that is permeating school, libraries and places our children learn and play? The madness of the radical LGBTQ mob is overwhelming. Please save the children from the gender identity cult movement and the culture war. No child is born in the wrong body. 

Sometimes we feel helpless – like we’re being held hostage by a cesspool creature of gloom and doom – like we’re being tossed about in a salient tidal wave of corruption. 

Up is down – down is up. The woke mind virus, much more dangerous than COVID, continues to invade and destroy decency, integrity, honesty, and morality.  

But our loving, forgiving, and merciful God wants the woke mob to find salvation.  

Mercy Me sings “Flawless:”

Then like a hero who takes the stage when we’re
On the edge of our seats saying it’s too late
Well let me introduce you to amazing grace 

No matter the bumps
No matter the bruises
No matter the scars
Still the truth is
The cross has made
The cross has made you flawless
No matter the hurt
Or how deep the wound is
No matter the pain
Still the truth is
The cross has made
The cross has made you flawless 

“In The Grip Of Grace,” is one of my favorite books by Max Lucado. “Our God is abundant in love and steadfast in mercy. He saves us, not because we trust in a symbol, but because we trust in a Savior.” 

“What’s So Amazing About Grace?” by Philip Yancey is a gem. Grace is the church’s great distinctive. It’s the one thing the world cannot duplicate, and the one thing it craves above all else–for only grace can bring hope and transformation to a jaded world. 

During the COVID lockdown in California, despite what Gov. Gavin Newsom or Joe Biden demanded, Mario Murillo held old-fashioned tent crusades. “Thousands were being converted to Christ.”  

Watch his tent crusade videos.

How can it be that the most decadent blue state in our nation continues to experience a great awakening – a spiritual movement of God? Despite Newsom’s unholy abortion laws, child mutilation legislation, and the release of thousands of pedophiles from prison

God’s law was given so that all people could see how sinful they were. But as people sinned more and more, God’s wonderful grace became more abundant.” (Romans 5:20, NLT) 

Murillo’s new book entitled, “It’s Our Turn Now: God’s Plan to Restore America is Within Our Reach,” proclaims that wokeness is leading people to God. 

“It is our turn now because the misery caused by the Left and Wokeness will ignite the largest influx of conversions to Christ we have seen in our lifetime. The billions of dollars spent to erase the Christian faith will prove to be an utter waste. Instead, we are entering a season of Christian influence in places where it has been totally absent. The living God holds the power to reverse plots, make plans backfire, and boomerang the wrath of man. He has been quietly working. His handiwork is being revealed,” Murillo declares. 

Will we ever see another moral awakening in America? Murillo asks and answers.  

Murillos is Coming to Florida 

Fire and Glory Tour – Mar 19-21 at World Equestrian Center, Ocala, FL

Let’s pray for the woke crowd to find Jesus.  

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

