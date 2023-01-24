Fuelfest Returns For Second Year to West Palm Beach; 600+ Cars With More Action, Special Guests, Live Music and Racing, February 25th

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – FuelFest arrives for their second year with over 600 cars in West Palm Beach at the South Florida Fairgrounds – located at 9067 Southern Blvd. Gates for the event are open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $25. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found at www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Automotive fans can expect an incredible experience filled with appearances by Fast and Furious franchise stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson, live music, a massive car show, entertainment, celebrity sightings, and drifting all day.

2021 was hugely successful with events in the US, Tokyo, Japan, and Abu Dhabi, UAE. FuelFest is back for year 2, promising bigger excitement and better car showcases than ever.

Cody Walker and Tyrese

2021 was hugely successful with events in the US, Tokyo, Japan, and Abu Dhabi, UAE. FuelFest is back for year 2, promising bigger excitement and better car showcases than ever. The show takes place at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Ticket holders will be able to get up-close-and-personal with some of FuelFest’s “Best of the Best” cars at the Meguiar’s Premium section including well-known vehicles from the Fast and Furious movies. FuelFest delivers the most premier car show, race day, and music festival experience all in one place.

The Yokohama Tire Festival Stage will be packed with live musical performances and guests. There will also be a live-action drift course that runs the entire length of the venue. The drift course will feature professional Formula Drift driver Chelsea Denofa, multiple Formula Drift ProSpec drivers, and locally hand-picked drivers from the region. Fans can get the thrill of a lifetime w/ competition-style drift ride alongs. In addition, there will be a Top 16 drift competition judged by both the fans and other drivers. FuelFest is hosted by popular personality Corey Hosford of The Hoonigans. There will be plenty of giveaways, movie trivia, toss and grabs, signed FuelFest swag and more from the stage.

Tyrse Gibson at FuelFest

Guests can walk the sprawling event space with over 3 dozen booths hosted by world known premium and regional brands displaying interactive exhibits with products, demos, free giveaways, contests, special guest appearances and autograph sessions, and more.

A portion of the proceeds of FuelFest benefits Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the non-profit founded by Paul Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.

About FuelFest

Co-founded by Cody Walker and Chris Lee, FuelFest is their vision of creating a world-class automotive celebration to incorporate the passion of entertainment and art launched in 2019. With each having many successful endeavors, the collaboration of their visions brought to life through FuelFest and beyond impacted enthusiasts of all ages, communities and the industry. FuelFest is committed to helping fulfill Paul’s Legacy by contributing a portion of the proceeds from every show to Reach Out WorldWide – garnering the passion and generosity of the car community to help spread goodwill and make a true difference in lives that need it most. For further press information and opportunities visit www.FuelFest.com.

About Reach Out WorldWide

Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer, Paul Walker. After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, Paul spontaneously organized a relief team that responded to the disaster. On the trip, Paul saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Upon returning from Haiti, Paul established ROWW with the purpose of fulfilling this unmet need. Since Paul’s passing, ROWW continues to be a platform for like-minded individuals to make a difference in other people’s lives. It started as an idea and has transformed into a culture equally benefiting the volunteers as much as the people they are assisting. It’s turning the “I generation” into a “goodwill generation.” It’s giving good people not just a voice but a chance to act.

Cody Walker—American Actor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Car Enthusiast

Cody grew up around cars, having been inspired by his brother Paul’s evolution from imports to Euro, Cody grew a deep passion for the community and culture of the auto scene. He co-founded FuelFest to create a unique gathering place where car lovers of all makes and models can come together to celebrate their growing culture.

Tyrese Gibson – Award-winning Recording Artist and Actor

Tyrese is one of the world’s most beloved and bankable performers. A multi-Grammy nominated and Platinum-certified recording artist, Tyrese enjoys an equally successful and prolific acting career. Notably, he recurs in two of the highest-grossing film franchises of all-time – “Fast and the Furious” and “Transformers.” Additional film credits include his break-out role in John Singleton’s “Baby Boy” and “Four Brothers” opposite Mark Wahlberg. This year, Tyrese stars in two hotly anticipated movies – “Fast & Furious 9” and “Morbius” with Jared Leto.