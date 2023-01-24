CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Ocala Drunk Driver Crashed Into Building, Fled From Police

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Gabriel Hausy
According to authorities, Gabriel Hausy, 22, was arrested for DUI with property damage, resisting an officer without violence, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

OCALA, FL – On Monday, January 23, around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala police officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry, located at 206 SW 10th Street about a vehicle that crashed into the building. According to authorities, the Chevy Equinox involved caused extensive damage to the building. Also, before the car collided with the building, causing extensive damage, the driver struck another vehicle in the roadway. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Officers were nearby the area and were able to respond quickly to the crash. When officers arrived, the driver, Gabriel Hausy, 22, was no longer in the vehicle. One witness described the driver’s appearance, and police could see the suspect from a distance. Hausy then fled from the police.

During a brief foot pursuit, another officer in a vehicle spotted Hausy running. Ultimately, he was detained by law enforcement. Police conducted an investigation and found that Hausy was the registered owner of the vehicle and that he had purchased alcoholic drinks at a bar approximately an hour and a half before the crash. Hausy agreed to submit to a breathalyzer test and the results were .14, which is high.

Hausy was arrested for DUI with property damage, resisting an officer without violence, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

