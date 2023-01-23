Op-Ed: Trio of Terror – Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, George Soros – Dangerous, Daunting, & Delusional

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, the Trio of Terror, reign from the pinnacle of the powerful pyramid that is known, both past and present, as the New World Order. File photo: Truba7113, Drop of Light, Alexandros Michailidis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44, ESV)

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, the Trio of Terror, reign from the pinnacle of the powerful pyramid that is known, both past and present, as the New World Order (aka the Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, One World Government).

Who are these three megalomaniacs?

Note that this column is not a deep-dive into past political or religious history, the present World Economic Forum regime, or the future of humanity – it’s a brief snapshot to wet your whistle and encourage further seeking of knowledge and information about our past, present, and future. But more importantly, to let you know that God’s plan for humanity – is the ultimate plan.

Henry Kissinger

“The United States is home to an individual whose record of war crimes bears comparison with the worst dictators of recent history. Please stand, ex-Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Henry A. Kissinger,” notes Christopher Hitchens in his book, “The Trial of Henry Kissinger.” The author investigates Kissinger’s involvement in the war in Indochina, mass murder in Bangladesh, planned assassinations in Santiago, Nicosia and Washington, D.C., and genocide in East Timor.

The Myth of Henry Kissinger

Trio of Terror: Adversaries of “We the People,” antagonists of humanity, foes of sovereign nations, and self-appointed enemies of Almighty God – villains playing their roles on life’s movie screen.

Klaus Schwab

Hmmm. Henry Kissinger was a mentor to Klaus Schwab. Isn’t that interesting.

Schwab proclaimed that Communist China will likely serve as a “role model” for many countries as the global community embarks upon a “systemic transformation of the world.” Moreover, he declared, “Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries.”

Really? Delusional Schwab actually believes that freedom-loving citizens desire to live under China’s violations of human rights regime.

Trio of Terror: Fearmongers destroying freedom generation by generation by generation. Poking holes in borders and boundaries; toppling legitimate leaders; blundering booty and stealing bounty.

George Soros

Two American immigrants, Henry Kissinger (age 99) and George Soros (age 91), are both survivors of life under Nazi rule. And both members of the WEF.

The over $32 billion that leftist billionaire George Soros poured into his organizations to spread his radical “open society” agenda on abortion, Marxist economics, anti-Americanism, defunding the police, environmental extremism and LGBT fanaticism around the globe won’t stop until he’s pushing up daisies.

Trio of Terror: Prideful, but patience as you sip from the cup of red. Boldened by marching maniacal minions, shadows shed as narcissism steps onto center stage. Nay, your arrival is not celebrated by the saints, the seekers of truth, or the finders of faith. Your vats will not be refilled when the wine has run out.

“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” (Proverbs 16:18, ESV)

Trio of Terror: How sad. For they have wasted seconds, minutes, hours, weeks, months, years, and decades on pursuing power, prestige, and possessions. Alas, wealth and worldly goods fit not into a casket as gold and silver and are emptied from pockets once lined with prosperity.

Nay, treasure serves not a dead man.

“For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” (Mark 8:36, ESV)

Autocrats David Rockefeller, Evelyn de Rothchild, and arrogant others have died, but those that remain continue on with the ancient and atrocious agenda of world totalitarianism.

In Memoirs, his autobiography, published in 2002, David Rockefeller made this startling confession:

For more than a century ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.

In 2014, The New American magazine exposed a Rothschild-sponsored “Inclusive Capitalism” summit in London that was aimed at “peddling globalism and shredding what remained of the free-enterprise system” under the guise of helping mankind. The Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, which have been promoting the agenda for years, were listed as “supporting organizations.”

Trio of Terror: The aging megalomaniacs have sewn together a plan of dastardly dominion by taking bits and pieces of capitalism, socialism, communism, fascism, Marxism, and feudalism mixed with technocracy – with the end product being a world with two classes: oligarchs and peasants; the powerful and the powerless; them vs us.

Prophet to the Trio of Terror

Enter Schwab’s self-proclaimed prophet and advisor of merging man with machine (aka transhumanism) to bring about eternal life without dying – creepy Yuval Harari.

“History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods,” proclaims heretic Harari.

These aging powermongers wobble on their tyrannical thrones as they chase after immortality. Nay, they have not discovered the Fountain of Youth. Artificial Intelligence is not God’s rival. The Creator of the universe scoffs at robots, cyborgs, and man’s matrix. Illegitimate kings – remember and heed the locusts, least you perish as leaves on the fig tree.

“Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life.” (Galatians, 6:7-8, ESV)

Harari is the same transhumanist that famously said corporations and governments were now ready to “hack” humans, in other words, change their genetics. Why does he reject the one true God? What does he think should be done with Christians?

The Bible warned and predicted 2000 years ago that an evil empire would emerge to take over the entire planet. The rulers would institute a One World Order, a One World Economy, and a One World Religion. But Satan’s time has not yet come.

Patriots for Prayer

Prophetic Prayer for America in 2023. “Dear Heavenly Father, in Jesus’ name, we lift up our nation to You. We ask that 2023 would be the year in which we receive all the harvest on our intercession for America. We remind You that weeping endures for a night, but joy comes in the morning; and we boldly decree and declare that 2023 is our MORNING YEAR of joy, brimming and overflowing with hope and answered prayer. Thank You, Father.”

How to Pray for America.

National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 4th, 2023.

Pray and Fast for America. A grassroots movement of Catholics and Christians from around our country participating in a nationwide network of prayer and fasting.

The Presidential Prayer Team. Since 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team has been the source thousands of Americans have turned to for encouragement and inspiration to pray for America’s leaders. We believe that Almighty God rules over the affairs of men and moves in response to the prayers of His people. So, with unflinching devotion, members of The Presidential Prayer Team are working every day to raise the shield of prayer over our president and national leaders.

Heartfelt thanks go to ethical alternative media and bold journalists for penning stories that have exposed the communist-Marxism-feudal agenda of Kissinger, Schwab, Soros and their malevolent minions. Albeit, the mainstream media muppets are controlled by the Great Reset autocrats.

