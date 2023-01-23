Op-Ed: 28 Bold Florida Colleges Announce Ban On Anything That “Compels Belief In Critical Race Theory”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Presidents of 28 different colleges in Florida announced a ban on anything that “compels belief in critical race theory.” File photo: Niyazz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Following Governor Ron Desantis’ request that all publicly funded Florida colleges and universities disclose their spending on Critical Race Theory and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, 28 Florida colleges and universities (including six medical schools) announced a ban on anything that “compels belief in critical race theory.”

Inside Higher Ed reported that the presidents represent the 28 colleges that make up the Florida College System, which includes community and four-year state colleges.

Folks, this is good news in the woke war. Bye cancel culture – it wasn’t nice knowing ya.

The presidents of 28 different colleges in Florida announced a ban on anything that “compels belief in critical race theory.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Kudos to the 28 bold leaders in the Sunshine State.

The presidents, in their joint statement, stated they “will ensure that all initiatives, instruction, and activities do not promote any ideology that suppresses intellectual and academic freedom, freedom of expression, viewpoint diversity, and the pursuit of truth in teaching and learning.”

“Specifically, by February 1, 2023, the FCS presidents commit to having fully evaluated and removed any institutional instruction, training, and policies opposed to the forms of discrimination described in this statement.”

You’ll find the names of the 28 Florida colleges/universities in the memo as well.

New Florida College Board

Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Christopher Rufo, Dr. Matthew Spalding, Dr. Charles R. Kesler, Dr. Mark Bauerlein, Debra Jenks, and Jason “Eddie” Speir to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees.

Do No Harm Group

This courageous group is at the forefront of exposing woke colleges that push critical race theory. Sign up for their newsletter.

“We are a diverse group of physicians, healthcare professionals, medical students, patients, and policymakers united by a moral mission: Protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology. We believe in making healthcare better for all – not undermining it in pursuit of a political agenda.”

Kudos to Team DeSantis. “Florida: where woke goes to die.”