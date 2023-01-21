How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Bring out the chips and dip. It’s time to celebrate. Common sense has returned to school systems in the Sunshine State – students can use bathrooms based on biological sex and feel safe again when nature calls.

The bathroom war in Florida’s public schools has been flushed down the drain. Toilet turmoil has ended. Commode controversy is wiped away.

Okay, enough with the bathroom humor.

The State Board of Education, just this week, voted to support a comment from the Florida Department of Education, which asserted that school districts should have the right to divide bathrooms based on biological sex.

Florida Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. signed the comment in 2022 by challenging a proposal by the federal government to expand Title IX protections to sexual orientation.

The Florida Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the position. Kudos to the board members. Pass the soap and water and clean up the political mess – sorry, I couldn’t resist.

Florida’s Voice tweeted, “The Florida Board of Education has affirmed schools can separate their bathrooms on the basis of biological sex.”

REPORT: The Florida Board of Education has affirmed schools can separate their bathrooms on the basis of biological sexhttps://t.co/icEM3EQLUC — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) January 19, 2023

General Counsel Andrew King asserted that the federal government’s proposal undermines parents’ rights, harms student-athletes, and possibly violates the constitution. Several audience members clapped in support of the Department of Education’s comments, as noted by the Florida Jolt.

“They just said in other words, it’s not illegal for schools to separate bathrooms by biological sex in order to protect the privacy and safety of Florida students,” King stated.

Hmmm. I like how the board members used their critical thinking skills to make the decision.

“I’ve read the comment that the Department filed with the U.S. Department of Education, and I agree with it wholeheartedly,” Board Member Esther Byrd said in response. “Reading sexual orientation and gender identity into Title IX is not only legally incorrect but it undermines the intent of Title IX and sets women back years…We need to take a position on this.”

The show of support by the Florida Board of Education follows a recent decision by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld that the St. Johns County School District did not violate a transgender student’s right by separating bathrooms by biological sex.

Folks, Florida is setting a trend for the other states to follow.

In July of 2022, the Biden bathroom bullies issued new Title IX guidelines directing schools to allow biological males to enter female bathrooms and compete in women’s sports, under threat of pulling school lunch funding. Commissioner Diaz pushed back, calling the measures “not binding law” and advising Florida schools to reject the guidelines.

“Florida: Where woke goes to die.”–Governor Ron DeSantis