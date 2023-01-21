Op-Ed: Bombshell – Anonymous Group of WEF Members Lambaste Klaus Schwab the Wanna-Be World Dictator

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Klaus Schwab Founder and Executive Chairman; World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) Jan 21, 2015. File photo: Drop of Light, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, this is just confusing. So bizarre. Almost eerie. The Guardian, a mainstream leftist rabid rag, that previously sang the praises of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and licked the boots of the Marxist minions – has thrown founder Klaus Schwab under the bus – backed up and ran over him again.

The Story

From January 16 to January 20 in Davos, Switzerland, billionaires and CEOs met at the annual WEF conference to chat about the climate crisis hoax (they say it’s real) and how to enforce a bogus carbon emissions tax onto citizens around the globe; how to move humans into controlled pods; and how to destroy democracy and freedom once and for all.

What the heck is going on?

“Founder and chair Klaus Schwab has run forum for 52 years but is now seen by some past and present staff as ‘a law unto himself.’” A group of current and former WEF staff members who contacted the Guardian said the 82-year-old surrounds himself with “nobodies” who are “incapable of running the organisation” he founded in the early 1970s, revealed The Guardian.

Yes, I am weirded out.

Klaus “is completely unaccountable to anyone inside and outside the organisation,” the covert group said.

Folks, I am truly on the edge of my sofa.

The WEF group said it wanted to remain anonymous. “We are hesitant to come forward as Klaus is very well connected and can make life very difficult for us even after we leave the WEF.”

Let’s read between the lines. Is this defecting mob of minions afraid of Schwab? It appears so.

The WEF members shared a LinkedIn post (nefariously removed they claimed) with the Guardian: “There isn’t much of a future for the WEF beyond Klaus not just because there isn’t a clear successor but also because his managing board is such a viper’s nest that senior leadership will be at each other’s throats the moment the old man pops off.”

The WEF has no shareholders because Schwab has always wanted to own and control all the toys in the sandbox. Sounds just like a dictator.

What is the Rest of the Story?

Hmmm. Did truth suddenly smack these rogue Great Reset zombies upside the head? Did they watch an episode of the cartoon “Pinky and the Brain” – and realize the WEF’s horrific agenda to hijack the world’s economy? Or was it because of crafty Elon Musk?

Musk, Owner and CEO of Twitter ( a WEF insider to the wealthy elites) recently ousted Klaus Schwab. He tweeted, “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

Next, Musk posted an online poll — that generated 2.42 million votes — where he asked whether “The World Economic Forum should control the world.” Eighty-six percent of respondents said “no.”

The World Economic Forum should control the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

Could this be why some of the elite rats and their toadies no longer want to be associated with psychopath Schwab, and therefore they are jumping off the Great Reset crazy ship?

Or are they just ethical whistleblowers? Uh-huh.

Is this the Real Story?

An article in the Global Insider newsletter, a publication from Politico titled, “From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab” revealed frustrations due to a lack of a “succession plan” by Schwab.

Schwab manages a team of 800 people across 6 global locations.

“POLITICO spoke to 29 WEF corporate strategic partners, current and former WEF staffers, and members of the forum’s committees and communities…WEF insiders are typically unwilling to talk on-the-record about the organization’s post-Schwab future. All 29 people told POLITICO they feared being barred from WEF events, while others said even speaking anonymously could get them fired.”

Is this the same squealing mob of turncoats that ousted Schwab to The Guardian? I think so.

Furthermore, a more detailed article in Politico titled, ‘Succession’ has nothing on Davos: Elite conclave mulls next leader” discussed what comes after Schwab dies. Or is the issue what happens to the $390 million a year business?

Apparently, the WEF members just realized that Czar Schwab is aging and a successor to his tyrannical throne has not been named. Oh, the rats are fighting over the cheese, and $390 million annually is a big chunk of cheese.

“There isn’t much of a future for the WEF beyond Klaus not just because there isn’t a clear successor but also because his managing board is such a viper’s nest that senior leadership will be at each other’s throats the moment the old man pops off,” according to posts shared with The Guardian.

Schwab “has a God complex” said one U.S.-based veteran of 20 Davos conferences, noted Politico.

So, the mob fears when Schwab dies, it will be a free-for-all by the power-mongering vipers at the top of the pyramid. Hmmm. There’s nothing like a scramble for power to bring out the worst in wealthy wackos wrestling for green cheese.

My Theory

Folks, I don’t buy it. Musk has spilled the beans, so the panicked rats are scurrying to do damage control. Schwab will pretend to resign or retire and name a successor that will pretend to rebrand the communist-Marxist organization as ‘humanity-friendly.’ The new archetype will be a motherly grandma with a NPR-like voice and a cheesy grin.

The moral of the story: Don’t trust the World Economic Forum or anybody affiliated with Klaus Schwab – ever.