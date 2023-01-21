Detectives Investigating Shooting in Wellington’s Olympia Community

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WELLINGTON, FL – On Friday, January 20, 2023, shortly after 5:00 pm, deputies responded to a double shooting/homicide in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, in Wellington. The residence is inside the heavily gated Olympia subdivision off of Forest Hill Blvd and across from the Wellington Green Mall.

Upon arrival deputies located a female and male deceased from gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division who arrived on scene to investigate believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this double shooting homicide and there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of deaths. More information will be released when it becomes available. According to WPTV, the victims are a man and a woman.