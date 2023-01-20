Op-Ed: All Aboard – The President Trump Train is Rolling Out for South Carolina; First Public Appearance of 2024 Presidential Bid

People express support of President Trump during Boat Parade in San Diego Bay, San Diego, California, June 13th, 2020. File photo: Janson George, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“In America, establishment politicians have betrayed our workers, they’ve betrayed our borders and, most of all, they’ve betrayed our freedoms.” –Donald Trump

PORTSMOUTH, OH – According to Election Central, President Donald Trump has decided it’s time to get started rolling out his 2024 presidential campaign and he’s selected the state of South Carolina as the first stop on his inevitable cross-country rally tour.

Trump, our legitimate leader and freedom-loving energizer bunny will be at The State House in Columbia, South Carolina on January 28, 2023. Two well-known South Carolina Republicans – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s most loyal backers, and Governor Henry McMaster – will join Trump as he unveils his campaign’s state leadership team.

Aides to Trump say it is the first step into a more public phase of his run for the White House. His advisers add that it will not be a rally, but a more “intimate” event in a state slated to hold an early Republican primary.

Let’s take a stroll down USA memory lane: On November 15, 2022, Donald Trump announced his presidential bid.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told the crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign all together, because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people. It’s true. The American people, the greatest people on earth. We love them all. And we love both sides. We’re going to bring people together. We’re going to unify. …”

Folks, I will support President Trump until the cows come home. What about you?

“For a religious leader to question a person’s faith is disgraceful. I’m proud to be a Christian, and as president, I will not allow Christianity to be consistently attacked and weakened, unlike what is happening now.” –Donald Trump