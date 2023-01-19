Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
EducationOpinionsSociety

Op-Ed: Bye Bye – Stories of Citizens Who Kicked Bullying Leftism and Browbeating Wokeism to the Curb

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

I like to say now that the reason I’m conservative is because I used to be a liberal, and I learned a lot.” –Candace Owens 

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Take a gander at PragerU website. It’s a conservative gem. “It’s because of our success that Big Tech companies like Google, YouTube, and TikTok continue to restrict our videos,” says Craig Strazzeri, CMO of PragerU. “They want to silence us, but we will not let them intimidate us.”  

PragerU has released a new documentary-style series called “Stories of Us,” which tells the stories of Americans who have denounced leftism and are helping others see through leftist manipulation. The most recent episodes unmask the oppression of left-wing “wokeism” in Hollywood.  

“Stories of Us” is my favorite part of PragerU. The people tell inspiring stories about leaving radical liberalism behind in a cloud of dust.  

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Why I Left the Left. Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report used to be a big progressive. He even had a show with The Young Turks! But now he’s not a progressive. He has left the left. Why? Dave Rubin shares his story. 

Why I Quit My Job as a News Anchor.

News Anchor Kari Lake worked for the top news station in her state. However, as an experienced reporter, she began to notice a disturbing shift in journalism: fiction presented as fact and obvious bias depicted as truth. Sadly, the days of journalistic integrity are over. Hear what eventually caused her to quit her job in mainstream media. 

Why I Left Greenpeace. Patrick Moore explains why he helped to create Greenpeace, and why he decided to leave it. What began as a mission to improve the environment for the sake of humanity became a political movement in which humanity became the villain and hard science a non-issue. 

I Was a Hollywood Liberal and Now I Fight for Truth. Known for her roles in A Different World, Something’s Gotta Give, and more, was on the political left until she started listening to Dennis Prager on the radio. She observed Hollywood increasingly stifling freedom of thought, as a love for liberty and tolerance pushed Roxanne toward conservatism. Now as a parent, she discusses how anti-American curriculum is hurting students, and she urges parents to advocate for their children against this radical agenda. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

What Is PragerU? 

Mission: We promote American values through the creative use of educational videos that reach millions of people online. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Prager University Foundation (“PragerU”) offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.  

Visit their Twitter page.

Their website features brief videos, short documentaries, and interviews. 

5-Minute Videos: 

“PragerU is committed to fighting evil in all its forms, including the exploitation and sexualization of children.” 

At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.” 

–Elon Musk 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Mass Exodus: United Van Lines Movers Study Painted Poor…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Taking Someone Under 19 to a Drag Queen Show In…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Isolating A Child From Other Children Is Abusive

Domenick Maglio, PhD.
1 of 2,138