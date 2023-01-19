Op-Ed: Bye Bye – Stories of Citizens Who Kicked Bullying Leftism and Browbeating Wokeism to the Curb

“I like to say now that the reason I’m conservative is because I used to be a liberal, and I learned a lot.” –Candace Owens

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Take a gander at PragerU website. It’s a conservative gem. “It’s because of our success that Big Tech companies like Google, YouTube, and TikTok continue to restrict our videos,” says Craig Strazzeri, CMO of PragerU. “They want to silence us, but we will not let them intimidate us.”

PragerU has released a new documentary-style series called “Stories of Us,” which tells the stories of Americans who have denounced leftism and are helping others see through leftist manipulation. The most recent episodes unmask the oppression of left-wing “wokeism” in Hollywood.

“Stories of Us” is my favorite part of PragerU. The people tell inspiring stories about leaving radical liberalism behind in a cloud of dust.

Why I Left the Left. Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report used to be a big progressive. He even had a show with The Young Turks! But now he’s not a progressive. He has left the left. Why? Dave Rubin shares his story.

Why I Quit My Job as a News Anchor.

News Anchor Kari Lake worked for the top news station in her state. However, as an experienced reporter, she began to notice a disturbing shift in journalism: fiction presented as fact and obvious bias depicted as truth. Sadly, the days of journalistic integrity are over. Hear what eventually caused her to quit her job in mainstream media.

Why I Left Greenpeace. Patrick Moore explains why he helped to create Greenpeace, and why he decided to leave it. What began as a mission to improve the environment for the sake of humanity became a political movement in which humanity became the villain and hard science a non-issue.

I Was a Hollywood Liberal and Now I Fight for Truth. Known for her roles in A Different World, Something’s Gotta Give, and more, was on the political left until she started listening to Dennis Prager on the radio. She observed Hollywood increasingly stifling freedom of thought, as a love for liberty and tolerance pushed Roxanne toward conservatism. Now as a parent, she discusses how anti-American curriculum is hurting students, and she urges parents to advocate for their children against this radical agenda.

What Is PragerU?

Mission: We promote American values through the creative use of educational videos that reach millions of people online. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Prager University Foundation (“PragerU”) offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.

Their website features brief videos, short documentaries, and interviews.

5-Minute Videos:

“PragerU is committed to fighting evil in all its forms, including the exploitation and sexualization of children.”

“At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”

–Elon Musk