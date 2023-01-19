Connecticut Lawmaker Attempting to Pass Bill Allowing Children 12 and Under to be Vaccinated Without Parents’ Permission

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





State Rep. Kevin Ryan introduced House Bill 5480 claiming that the bill is something the residents in his district have been asking for. Image credit: CT House Democrats / YouTube.

HARTFORD, CT – A Democratic lawmaker in Connecticut has introduced a bill that – if passed – would allow children aged 12 and over to receive vaccines without the consent of their parents.

State Rep. Kevin Ryan introduced House Bill 5480 earlier this week which is currently being evaluated by the state House’s health committee, who will determine if it will go to the floor for a vote.

Ryan claimed that the bill is something that the residents in his district have been asking for.

“The legislation proposed is an issue that has been an important concern for my constituent,” he said. “As their representative, it’s my duty to express their requests and ensure their concerns have been taken seriously, especially on a health care issue.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



However, Connecticut State House Minority Leader and Republican Party member Vinnie Candelora was critical of the new bill proposed by Ryan, saying that parents have a right to take an active part in the healthcare decisions of their children and should not be shut out of that process.

“It’s a road that Connecticut keeps trying to push, the Democrats keep pushing this issue and I think it’s really important to have parents involved in their child’s lives so I find the proposal very disturbing,” he said.

Currently, children under the age of 18 in Connecticut require their parents’ permission to receive a vaccine.

A bill similar to Ryan’s was introduced in California by Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener in February 2022, which also would have allowed children aged 12 and over to get the jab without asking their parents; the legislation was rejected during a floor vote, however, with naysayers citing concerns of governmental overreach for their lack of support.