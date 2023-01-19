Alec Baldwin Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for Fatal “Rust” Shooting; Lawyer: We Will Fight These Charges, And We Will Win”

On October 21, 2021, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming on the set of the western movie “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he discharged prop gun that had been loaded with a real bullet killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SANTA FE, NM – Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection with the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” in October 2021.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin, 63, was filming on the set of the western movie “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he discharged a gun being used as a prop – that had somehow been loaded with a real bullet – killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.

New Mexico prosecutors announced that both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with involuntary manslaughter – a felony – over the death of Hutchins. In addition, Assistant director David Halls – who reportedly handed the loaded gun to Baldwin – accepted a misdemeanor charge in a plea deal, according to special prosecutor Andrea Reeb.

“If any one of these three people – Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, or David Halls – had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” she said.

A jury will decide which of two charges – involuntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act – that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are potentially guilty or not guilty of.

🚨Breaking: Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter for fatal Rust shooting. pic.twitter.com/rLb3zDnnj8 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 19, 2023

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that “a thorough review of the evidence and the laws” showed that there is “sufficient evidence” to charge Baldwin and the two “Rust” crew members.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” she said.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s lawyer, criticized the decision to prosecute his client, saying that he was not responsible for Hutchins’ death.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” he said. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

If convicted, either charge against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum of 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.