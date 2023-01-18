Two Men Arrested In Early Morning Drug Raid In Port Charlotte

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Inside the home, deputies located Methamphetamines and Fentanyl leading to the arrest of Wayne C. Veader, 65, and Steven Alexander Lane, 36, on various possession of controlled substance charges.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to authorities, early this morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of SWAT, served a search warrant at 2352 Ednor St. in Port Charlotte.

The Narcotics Unit has received numerous tips on this nuisance residence stemming back to February of 2022 in reference to narcotics sales and heavy foot traffic. Several drug related traffic stops were traced back to this residence which ultimately resulted in half a dozen narcotics arrests.

