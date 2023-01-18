CrimeLocalSociety

Two Men Arrested In Early Morning Drug Raid In Port Charlotte

By Jessica Mcfadyen
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to authorities, early this morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of SWAT, served a search warrant at 2352 Ednor St. in Port Charlotte.

The Narcotics Unit has received numerous tips on this nuisance residence stemming back to February of 2022 in reference to narcotics sales and heavy foot traffic. Several drug related traffic stops were traced back to this residence which ultimately resulted in half a dozen narcotics arrests.

Inside the home, deputies located Methamphetamines and Fentanyl leading to the arrest of Wayne C. Veader, 65, and Steven Alexander Lane, 36, on various possession of controlled substance charges.

“I want to commend those concerned citizens for continuing to bring information on these individuals to our attention. This win goes to you.”

– SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
