Two Men Arrested In Early Morning Drug Raid In Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to authorities, early this morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of SWAT, served a search warrant at 2352 Ednor St. in Port Charlotte.
The Narcotics Unit has received numerous tips on this nuisance residence stemming back to February of 2022 in reference to narcotics sales and heavy foot traffic. Several drug related traffic stops were traced back to this residence which ultimately resulted in half a dozen narcotics arrests.
Inside the home, deputies located Methamphetamines and Fentanyl leading to the arrest of Wayne C. Veader, 65, and Steven Alexander Lane, 36, on various possession of controlled substance charges.
“I want to commend those concerned citizens for continuing to bring information on these individuals to our attention. This win goes to you.”– SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL