Pennsylvania Pharmacy School Grad, 25, Dies Suddenly of Unexplained Cardiac Arrest; Suffered Fatal Heart Attack, Family Shocked

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A pharma student Dr. Lindsay Ann Heck, 25 from the University of Pittsburgh died suddenly from an unknown cause on December 20, Her sister Carly was by her side, the last moments heroically administering CPR, but was unsuccessful. Image: Lisa Marie (@Lisamarie1577) Twitter.

PITTSBURGH, PA – A Pennsylvania pharmacy school graduate, 25, passed away last month from an unexplained and sudden cardiac arrest, shocking and saddening her family and community alike.

Dr. Lindsay Ann Heck – who earned a Pharmacy Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh (UP) in May – suffered the fatal heart attack in December, according to her obituary.

“Lindsay was called into the arms of the Lord, unexpectedly on December 20, 2022,” the obituary read. “Lindsay was the light of everyone’s life, her smile lit up a room, and her laughter was contagious. She was a loyal friend and trusted confidante to everyone she loved. Lindsay loved fiercely and lived her life always putting others before herself.”

According to a tweet issued by a friend of the family, Heck’s sister Carly had been by her side at the time of the medical crisis and had administered CPR until she was transported to a cardiac intensive care unit; however, the damage to her heart was too great, and Heck quickly succumbed and passed away.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Posted by a friend of her sister several days ago…

(I heard that their father died, too). pic.twitter.com/ihzGdHm46v — Rebel1973 (@FreeRebel1973) January 15, 2023

Heck had been a part of UP’s Community Pharmacy Practice Development & Research Fellowship at the time of her passing, where she conducted research assisted her fellow students with their lessons and ran vaccine clinics.

The news of her passing out of nowhere shattered her friends and family; a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her funeral expenses that has already amassed over $27,000 of its $30,000 goal.

The funds raised by the GoFundMe campaign are also going towards assisting with medical expense incurred by Heck’s father Carl, who suffered an aortic dissection – a serious condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery – shortly after his daughter’s tragic passing.