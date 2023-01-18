Op-Ed: Taking Someone Under 19 to a Drag Queen Show In Nebraska – Misdemeanor Under Proposed Bill

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Consequences for businesses, companies, establishments or nonprofits that ignore the age limits can be smacked with a $10,000 fine for every violation. File photo: Erremmo.com, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – It appears the Cornhusker State is getting serious about drag queens indoctrinating, grooming, and sexualizing kids. Journalist Joe Miller at Restoring Liberty recently reported on the proposed bill in Nebraska: LEGISLATIVE BILL 371

“No individual under nineteen years of age shall be present at a drag show. Any person nineteen years of age or older who knowingly brings an individual under nineteen years of age to a drag show shall be guilty of a Class I misdemeanor,” the bill states. “No individual under twenty-one years of age shall be present at a drag show if alcoholic liquor is being served at such location.”

What happens for law-breakers? Consequences for businesses, companies, establishments or nonprofits that ignore the age limits can be smacked with a $10,000 fine for every violation. The owner of an entity that holds a drag show and knowingly permits a person below the age limit to attend will be guilty of a Class I misdemeanor. No state agency that receives state funds shall use such funds to host a drag show.

Legislators are putting shark teeth into the law – fitting for child predators and pedophiles.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The bill defines a drag show as a performance where “the main aspect of the performance is a performer which exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers” and where “the performer sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.”

However, not all drag queen performers identify as trans and female. Some are heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual – and only dress in drag to entertain. For example, RuPaul is a biological man that identifies as a gay man – not as a trans.

The GOP needs to explore any legal loopholes.

Moreover, the library and school-visiting drag queens may insist they are only reading to children. Hence, these child predators may give up twerking, explicit sexual dancing, and singing to continue to prey on children. And they may tone down their outlandish outfits and downplay the clown makeup to continue sexual fantasies and fetishes while in the company of kids.

Democratic Nebraska state Senator Megan Hunt tweeted, “Senator Murman just introduced a bill to put age limits on drag shows, and I just filed a motion to indefinitely postpone it which would kill the bill. We will fight this bill every step of the way.”

Senator Murman just introduced a bill to put age limits on drag shows, and I just filed a motion to indefinitely postpone it which would kill the bill. We will fight this bill every step of the way. #NELeg https://t.co/CWHVnf8CfA — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) January 12, 2023

Hmmm. Would Sen. Hunt take her daughter to watch an adult male in a leather thong, butt cheeks hanging out, and mammoth prosthesis breasts with nothing but pasties covering the fake nipples? Would she allow her child to stuff dollar bills into the front of his attire while a raunchy song is playing? Would she allow her child to watch two men simulating sex acts on a stage? Would she allow her child to stroke a male’s genitals because he wears a mermaid suit? Or play a game that throws a hoop on a row of plastic penises at a Pride event in the park? Would Hunt stay at an event with her daughter while the DQs chatted about “blowjobs” and “licking genitals” or while they simulated a bloody abortion on stage?

Everything in the above paragraph is caught on video. Go to my columns and watch the clips. Many alternative news articles have reported on the disturbing sexualization of children by DQs as well. I will not call it a fad or a trend because perversion and pedophilia are never in vogue.

Obviously, Hunt hasn’t viewed the myriad video clips that show proof-positive that drag queens are grooming and sexualizing children. I will give her the benefit of the doubt.

Do parents that expose children to DQs allow them to watch X-rated movies, peruse pornography, or play with sex toys at home?

The group of adult drag queens that entertain other adults in adult spaces is none of my business. They can dress and drag until the cows come home. They can twerk and jerk until the next full moon. They can strip, flip, and dip.

However, the perverts and pedophiles that belong to the deviant group that dress in drag as a disguise to be near children must be stopped. Why can’t liberals comprehend that? Are they so woke or so obsessed with cancel culture that they are willing to sacrifice innocent children? Why can’t they give up the mind virus for one moment to defend, protect, and save the children from a group of deceptive predators disguised as drag queens?

The mainstream media mockingbirds treat DQs like celebrities and radical Democrats agree. Why do they ignore the proof-positive video clips?

The Gays Against Groomers group get it.

But RuPaul doesn’t get it because he invites children to dress in drag and stroll the ‘catwalk.’ Drag is not a family affair.

The activists of the radical transgenderism cult movement continue to push the poisonous propaganda while the pedophiles in female attire and lipstick laugh and celebrate.

Therefore, our sensible state representatives must propose and pass legislation to protect our children. Kudos to the elected politicians that stand up for our kids.

Furthermore, the Biden gender ideology cultists has become an enemy to the mental, psychological, physical, social, and cultural health of children and families. No child is born in the wrong body – and hard science tells the truth. And kids do not belong in bars, clubs, or drag queen shows. Men in caked on makeup and wigs do not belong in libraries and schools.

By the way, I did email Senator Hunt excerpts of this column and she replied, “ok take care.” That was it.