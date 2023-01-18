CrimeFinanceSociety

Mass Exodus: United Van Lines Movers Study Painted Poor Picture Of Life In New York, Illinois, New Jerseys

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Mass Exodus
The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study has painted a very poor picture of life in New York, Illinois and New Jersey, as the two states are listed in their top three of those whose residents have moved out the most in favor of relocating to other states.  Image credit: Fox News.

NEW YORK, NY – It’s normal for people to pick up and move at points in their lives when seeking better employment opportunities, more affordable housing, or to live in closer proximity to loved ones. But this phenomenon occurred in 2022 in several specific states far, far more than most others, and a recent report shed light on which states these were, and why their residents hightailed it for greener pastures. 

The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study has painted a very poor picture of life in New York, Illinois and New Jersey, as the two states are listed in their top three of those whose residents have moved out the most in favor of relocating to other states. 

New Jersey took the dubious top honor in the study, whereas Illinois was second and New York came in third. 

However, despite being in third place, New York holds an especially grim distinction on the list in that – in 2022 – more residents actually moved out of the state than moved in, with a whopping 62 percent of the overall moves being outbound. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

It appears that people just can’t wait to get out of the Empire State. But why? 

The top reasons cited by outgoing New York respondents were to retire in a more economically friendly region, a change of lifestyle, and – most importantly – to escape the state’s suffocating cost of living and egregiously high taxes

The cost of living in New York is 55 percent higher than the national average, whereas housing is a bank account crushing 148 percent higher; when it comes to basic necessities such as food and clothing, groceries are around 16 percent higher, while clothing costs 16 percent more. 

Crime was also noted as a deciding factor for many respondents when it came to their decision to leave New York. 

The United Van Lines study also noted the top states these New Jersey, Illinois, and New York evacuees are heading for to enjoy an improved quality of life are Vermont, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Delaware, and North Carolina. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: University of Florida College of Medicine Continues…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: DeSantis Sets NHL Straight On ‘Discrimination’ of…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,384