Inventors Oppose Rep. Issa As Chairman Of Key House Subcommittee; Protest, Deliver Petition To House GOP Steering Committee Members

By George McGregor
Patent and Trademark Policy Protest
 Inventor Josh Malone was forced to spend millions to defend his invention, Bunch of Balloons, the number one toy of the summer for several years. Patent and Trademark Policy Protest, 2017, C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hundreds of inventors announced today their staunch opposition to Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) being elevated to chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary’s Subcommittee on the Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet (IP Subcommittee) due to his extreme anti-inventor positions and his clear bias toward Big Tech. Inventors are calling the California Congressman a hypocrite.

We hear a loud cry now from House Republicans about how Big Tech colluded with the government to trample First Amendment rights on social media, but Rep. Issa, one of those same voices, is taking huge donations from Big Tech to gut the Constitutional rights of inventors,” inventor Josh Malone said. “To us, that stinks of hypocrisy.” US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rules supported by Big Tech and Issa forced Malone to spend millions to defend his invention, Bunch of Balloons, the number one toy of the summer for several years. 

The patent system is broken, and as an unabashed advocate for Big Tech infringers, Rep. Issa has done nothing but damage innovation,” US Inventor founder and inventor Paul Morinville said. “For more than a decade, the IP Subcommittee has trashed intellectual property rights granted under the US Constitution and it is time for new leadership. Rep. Issa is beholden to Big Tech, he does their bidding, and he is not that leader.”

As the House Republican Steering Committee meets this week to select chairmen of key committees and subcommittees, inventors have traveled to Washington to protest Issa’s likely appointment to chair the vital panel, which changes from Democrat to Republican leadership in the GOP-majority 118th Congress. Meanwhile, Issa is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland with the globalists and Big Tech infringers who he has allied with to gut the U.S. patent system.

US Inventor members will protest in front of the Capitol Hill Club 8:30-9:30am Tuesday and Wednesday, January 17 and 18, as Republicans meet informally inside. They will also deliver a petition opposing Issa signed by more than 600 inventors representing 7,000-plus patents to House Republican Steering Committee members meeting this week in the Capitol complex to choose committee leadership.

ABOUT US INVENTOR
US Inventor, a 501(c)(4) non-profit corporation, was founded in 2013 to advocate for inventor rights and changes to the U.S. Patent System to protect inventors. Since its founding, the group has organized thousands of inventors to fight the rank infringers of Big Tech who donate millions to lawmakers and manipulate legislation and the USPTO to destroy the rights granted to the nation’s innovators by the Framers of the US Constitution.

For more infomration about US Inventor visit: https://usinventor.org

George McGregor

