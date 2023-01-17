Op-Ed: University of Florida College of Medicine Continues Woke Initiatives – Do No Harm Group Speaks Out

Looks like Team DeSantis may have another educational project. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed six new members to the New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees directing the new conservative majority to refresh a public university that had chewed, swallowed, and digested progressive ideologies of wokeness. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives had infected both the process and product of learning and teaching.

According to The Federalist, the small liberal arts school in Sarasota, Florida, is regarded as “the most left-leaning college in the state.” Functioning as Florida’s honors college, it has just slightly more than 700 students and 90 full-time faculty members. In recent years, it has embraced critical race theory-type initiatives and expanded its “gender studies” program to include a “gender diversity center” and “queer studies.”

Albeit, medical schools are also feeding on progressive ideologies of wokeness and DEI initiatives. And included in the list is the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainsville.

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, for The New York Post, published several commentaries on Wokeness in U.S. medical schools:

Goldfarb reported, “Med schools are even more woke than you think — and your care is at risk…Just how woke is your nearest medical school? Likely very woke — yet the organization that helps oversee medical schools thinks it’s not woke enough.”

Woke Associations

In 2021, the Council of Deans (COD) launched a Collective Action Initiative (CAI) focused on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC)-member medical schools. The initiative was designed to demonstrate the COD’s commitment to values at the national leadership level within academic medicine and to make real change.

In 2022, The Association of American Medical Colleges released a 68-page analysis of how diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has influenced training institutions.

Enter Do No Harm Medical Professionals

Do No Harm, a diverse group of medical professionals, are drawing attention to the “radical ideology” of “anti-racism” in healthcare. “It is increasingly embedded within medical education and training, medical research, medical practice, and medical public policy, and it’s promoting divisive and discriminatory ideas. This reality is not well-known, so we shine a light on the scale of the problem and offer concrete solutions to fix it.”

Woke University of Florida College of Medicine

A 2023 commentary at the Do No Harm Medicine website reported on the ongoing wokeness at The University of Florida College of Medicine (UFCOM).

In 2022, Do No Harm, in an 18-page report, identified their concerns.

Excerpts:

UFCOM subscribes to ideologies that endorse “equity” and “anti-racism,” and it implements critical race theory (CRT) into its official academic practices.

In support of its recommendation for students to “do the work,” UFCOM lists self-study materials such as “Antiracism Resources for White People,” “An Antiracist Reading List,” and “Guidelines for Being a Strong White Ally,” which advises the reader, “Assume racism is everywhere, every day.”

The UF Anti-Racism office also disseminates the institution’s philosophies, initiatives, and information about activities “at all levels across the university to understand our past, address racism, and promote equity.” It encourages visitors to monitor UF’s progress on its anti-racism efforts and take part in them.

UFCOM focuses on instilling philosophies that advocate for promoting anti-racism, health equity, and the incorrect belief that the healthcare industry is systemically racist and is plagued by implicit bias.

Enter the National Association of Scholars

The National Association of Scholars (NAS) say that the AAMC’s DEI competencies “will hamper free expression, politicize medical education, encourage physicians to engage in misbegotten activism, and in the longer run, lead to substantively harmful policies.”

Furthermore, “We should hope that students and faculty alike should speak up and reject them,” the NAS said.

Looks like Team DeSantis may have another educational project. “We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the world mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”