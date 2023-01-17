Op-Ed: DeSantis Sets NHL Straight On ‘Discrimination’ of Non-Whites, Non-Males For Florida Job Fair

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“Florida is where woke goes to Die” declared Gov. DeSantis after his landslide election in 2022. Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis Media Center.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The National Hockey League (NHL) went Woke in an advertisement for an upcoming employment event in sunny Florida. Oops, we forgot about the laws on discrimination.

Well, the NHL better review the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Laws. And kick cancel culture to the curb before they get sent to the penalty box.

The event, titled “Pathway to Hockey Summit” is scheduled for February 2 during the 2023 All Star Festivities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and seeks to help “diverse job seekers who are pursuing careers in hockey.”

In a now-deleted job fair announcement on LinkedIn, the NHL originally posted the following qualifications:

Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a disability. Veterans are also welcome and encouraged to attend.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NHL responded “the original wording of the LinkedIn post associated with the event was not accurate.”

Uh-huh. Someone by mistake ate the forbidden cookie from the cookie jar on the top shelf. Uh-huh. But Mom, the cookie just jumped into my mouth.

“Discrimination of any sort is not welcome in the state of Florida, and we do not abide by the woke notion that discrimination should be overlooked if applied in a politically popular manner or against a politically unpopular demographic. We are fighting all discrimination in our schools and our workplaces, and we will fight it in publicly accessible places of meeting or activity,” asserted Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis.

Score for Team DeSantis as the puck flies into the net!

“Several hockey teams are sending representatives to the event, including the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Washington Capitals, and the Carolina Hurricanes,” noted Fox.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane for a recap:

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the world mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” the governor declared.

I’m applauding again.

“Now while our country flounders due to failed leadership in Washington, Florida is on the right track,” DeSantis said. “I believe the survival of the American experiment requires a revival of true American principles.”

Let’s all imagine we are throwing MAGA hats onto the ice as wokeness melts into a puddle.