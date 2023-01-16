Op-Ed: “TERF” – Radical Transgender Cultist’s Definition of Females That Follow The Science Still in Use in 2023

TERF is an acronym that stands for trans exclusionary radical feminists. The term describes feminists who are transphobic. File photo: Reshetnikov Art, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – What does TERF mean? “TERF is an acronym that stands for trans exclusionary radical feminists. The term describes feminists who are transphobic,” as noted in a 2020 article in USA Today, a left-leaning (almost falling over) newspaper.

Hmmm. I do not consider myself to be a radical feminist nor transphobic. However, I support equal rights for women. “The Suffragette Movement in the 19th and early 20th century was based on the ideas of liberal feminism and the conviction that female emancipation would be brought about once women enjoyed equal voting rights.”

As a part-time instructor at a correctional institution for adult males (in my much younger years) I took issue and replaced the word ‘man’ with ‘person’ for a Man-Down device – and I’m sure there were eye-rolls behind my back with I checked the unit in and out from the main desk. “Good evening, I need a Person-Down unit.” I hooked the unit to the top of my belt and walked to a building (alone) on the far end of the prison to spend time with the 30 inmates in my class. Prior, the prison trainer had instructed me to stand up straight and not bent over – because the senor on the device would send out an alarm to all available correctional officers and they would sprint to rescue me.

Moving on.

This pic on Twitter of a TERF message on the body of a trans performer is disturbing.

At a Pride event in Barcelona, Spain, transvestite performer "Missla Blank" called for "TERFS" to be murdered. TERFS, an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminists, is a derogatory term for women who don't accept that trans women are real women. pic.twitter.com/w2fghdu9JU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling faced criticism in the past for her views on gender and sex. In other words, she followed the science and supported the biology of two sexes: female and male.

Rowling asserted:

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” as noted in USA TODAY.

Peruse a 2020 article, “J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on Sex and Gender Issues.”

Excerpts:

“If you didn’t already know – and why should you? – ‘TERF’ is an acronym coined by trans activists, which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In practice, a huge and diverse cross-section of women are currently being called TERFs and the vast majority have never been radical feminists. Examples of so-called TERFs range from the mother of a gay child who was afraid their child wanted to transition to escape homophobic bullying, to a hitherto totally unfeminist older lady who’s vowed never to visit Marks & Spencer again because they’re allowing any man who says they identify as a woman into the women’s changing rooms. Ironically, radical feminists aren’t even trans-exclusionary – they include trans men in their feminism, because they were born women.”

Rowling is hopping mad – you go girl.

“But accusations of TERFery have been sufficient to intimidate many people, institutions and organisations I once admired, who’re cowering before the tactics of the playground. ‘They’ll call us transphobic!’ ‘They’ll say I hate trans people!’ What next, they’ll say you’ve got fleas? Speaking as a biological woman, a lot of people in positions of power really need to grow a pair (which is doubtless literally possible, according to the kind of people who argue that clownfish prove humans aren’t a dimorphic species).”

I agree with Rowling.

“But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head. ‘Woman’ is not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas now somehow touted as progressive. Moreover, the ‘inclusive’ language that calls female people ‘menstruators’ and ‘people with vulvas’ strikes many women as dehumanising and demeaning.”

Rowling concludes:

“The one thing that gives me hope is that the women who can protest and organise, are doing so, and they have some truly decent men and trans people alongside them. Political parties seeking to appease the loudest voices in this debate are ignoring women’s concerns at their peril…None of the gender critical women I’ve talked to hates trans people; on the contrary. Many of them became interested in this issue in the first place out of concern for trans youth, and they’re hugely sympathetic towards trans adults who simply want to live their lives, but who’re facing a backlash for a brand of activism they don’t endorse. The supreme irony is that the attempt to silence women with the word ‘TERF’ may have pushed more young women towards radical feminism than the movement’s seen in decades.”

It’s 2023. And the members of the radical trans cult movement continue to spew hatred upon those that disagree with their false gender ideology theory. Moreover, Team Biden and the political minions have joined the cult. The letter Rowling penned in 2020 remains relevant.

RedState published a 2023 commentary, “‘TERF’: How Transgender Activists Hide Their Insecurity Behind an Accusation” by Brandon Morse.

Morse’s meme created to mock the transgender mob on Twitter attempting to cancel the upcoming video game “Hogwarts Legacy.”

“The short shelf-life of “TERF” would usually lead to people ditching the term as it swiftly lost its effectiveness. However, they haven’t. It’s still in popular circulation among LGBT activists and likely won’t go away anytime soon,” notes Morse.

Now, you know the rest of the disturbing TERF story.

By the way, please don’t refer to me as cisgender, I’m a biological woman that follows the science (BWFS) – except on the days I pretend to be a nonbinary unicorn or a genderless rock.