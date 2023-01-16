Four Shot, One Killed In Homestead Drive-by Shooting

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that left one dead and three injured. According to investigators, on Sunday, Januarey 15, at approximately 3:50 PM, Homestead Police Department officers were flagged down by passerbys who notified them of a shooting in the Homestead area. At the same time, officers received a Shot Spotter alert that led them to a residence in the 700 Block of SW 6th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four adults, three males and one female, suffering from gunshots wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and determined an adult male was deceased and transported the other victims to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

1 killed, 3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Homestead; FHP probe possible link to shots fired at road rangers on Palmetto Expressway in SW Miami-Dade https://t.co/rXoPwGJcA4 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 16, 2023

Detectives say the subjects fled the scene before officers arrived in an unknown vehicle and direction of travel.

“There was a vehicle that approached a residence, and there was a shooting that came from the vehicle,” said an MDPD detective.

Currently, no further information is available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.