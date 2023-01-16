BusinessLocalPress Releases

Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Dr. Ana Sanchez Secures National Honor

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Dr. Sanchez’s career at Community Hospice & Palliative Care spans almost 12 years. She began as a Chief Medical Director and was promoted to Chief Medical Officer in 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, Chief Medical Officer of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, has been awarded one of the nation’s highest medical honors. Dr. Sanchez and only 66 other physicians in the United States are now Fellows of the Academy of Hospice & Palliative Care Medicine (FAAHPM).  The Academy’s fellowship process began over a year ago and required a substantial time commitment from applicants to cover the highly comprehensive milestone-based educational curriculum. 

Dr. Sanchez’s career at Community Hospice & Palliative Care spans almost 12 years. She began as a Chief Medical Director and was promoted to Chief Medical Officer in 2021. A patient advocate, Dr. Sanchez, has always poured herself into her profession to support patients in need of palliative care for advanced illnesses (cancer, COPD, congestive heart failure, etc.) and compassionate hospice care for individuals with a limited life expectancy.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The Fellowship program of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine was created to address the demand for palliative care resources to support the aging population of the United States. Fellows are given the tools they need to mentor and teach the next generation of physicians in the core precepts of palliative medicine to yield better outcomes for patients and their families. 

Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, has educated countless physicians and advanced practice registered nurses on the palliative care discipline throughout her career. Now, those under her tutelage will receive the highest level of training from a Fellow of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Care.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care
Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Thought-Provoking New Book: “The Devil and Bella…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

COPS: Out On Bond For Trafficking In Fentanyl, DeLand…

Jessica Mcfadyen

DeSantis Steps in After Residents Forced to Pay to Remove…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,441