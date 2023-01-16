Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Dr. Ana Sanchez Secures National Honor

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, Chief Medical Officer of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, has been awarded one of the nation’s highest medical honors. Dr. Sanchez and only 66 other physicians in the United States are now Fellows of the Academy of Hospice & Palliative Care Medicine (FAAHPM). The Academy’s fellowship process began over a year ago and required a substantial time commitment from applicants to cover the highly comprehensive milestone-based educational curriculum.

Dr. Sanchez’s career at Community Hospice & Palliative Care spans almost 12 years. She began as a Chief Medical Director and was promoted to Chief Medical Officer in 2021. A patient advocate, Dr. Sanchez, has always poured herself into her profession to support patients in need of palliative care for advanced illnesses (cancer, COPD, congestive heart failure, etc.) and compassionate hospice care for individuals with a limited life expectancy.

The Fellowship program of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine was created to address the demand for palliative care resources to support the aging population of the United States. Fellows are given the tools they need to mentor and teach the next generation of physicians in the core precepts of palliative medicine to yield better outcomes for patients and their families.

Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, has educated countless physicians and advanced practice registered nurses on the palliative care discipline throughout her career. Now, those under her tutelage will receive the highest level of training from a Fellow of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Care.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com