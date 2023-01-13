VIDEO: Military Vet Subdues Crazed, Knife-Wielding Suspect in South Carolina Walmart

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A knife-wielding man who a witness said was “demanding $20” in a in South Carolina Walmart, was disarmed in dramatic fashion, when a shopper hit him from behind with a stanchion poll. Image: Storyful / YouTube.

RICHLAND COUNTY, FL – A U.S. military veteran subdued a crazed, knife-wielding man threatening to slash and stab employees and customers at a South Carolina Walmart on Wednesday, with the entire incident captured on bystander video.

In the video, an apparently unhinged man wearing a red jacket is seen waving around a knife at the Columbia shopping center while yelling that he was going to cut people, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the shoppers watching the chaotic scene unfold was military vet Demario Davis, who said that he took his time and waited for an opportunity for him to intervene on behalf of his fellow customers to present itself.

“I was at the checkout when my son noticed the guy walk in with the knife open,” he said. “He then proceeded to the service desk waving the knife at a few female employees. He yelled ‘when the cops get here, I’m going to start cutting you all up.’”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



After watching another customer unsuccessfully attempt to disarm the man – and nearly getting cut in the face as a result – Davis said that he had seen enough. In the video, he can be seen picking up a stanchion post and – wielding it like a giant club – sneaking up behind the culprit and smacking him over the head with it, knocking him to the ground.

“That’s when my military training kicked in and I casually walked over to the object not only to take him down but also protect myself in case I failed,” he said. “But with my great military training, I was able to neutralize the threat until law enforcement arrived.”

After the man hit the ground, another customer can be seen grabbing his dropped knife while other shoppers piled on the suspect and immobilized him until authorities arrived.

A heroic military veteran took down knife-wielding man in South Carolina Walmart 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CypoLU0ykE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 13, 2023

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.