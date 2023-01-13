Special Prosecutor Assigned to Investigate Biden Over Discovery of Classified Documents

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The appointment comes after the discovery of two batches of classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president. Image: ABC News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned a special prosecutor to head up the Department of Justice’s investigation into the potential mishandling of classified federal documents by President Joe Biden from his time in the Obama Administration.

Garland announced the news on Thursday via a statement delivered from DOJ headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” he said. “But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter.”

Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney from Maryland, has been tapped to lead the investigation following the news that the current individual overseeing the case – U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John R. Lausch Jr. – would be leaving the DOJ in the next month.

“I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an evenhanded and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department,” Garland said.

The assignment of a special prosecutor comes on the heels of Monday’s revelation that a cache of classified federal documents had been discovered in a Washington, D.C. office previously used by Biden when he was Vice President under Barack Obama. The White House then announced Thursday that a second batch of sensitive documents from the same period of time had been discovered in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

The exact number of documents found – or the percentage of them that were marked as “classified” or “top secret” – have not yet been revealed.

“Mr. President, classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?” Doocy asked.