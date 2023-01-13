Op-Ed: Thought-Provoking New Book: “The Devil and Bella Dodd: One Woman’s Struggle Against Communism and Her Redemption”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“Step by step, I retreated from God and went forth to meet the world, the flesh, and the devil. . . . I’d join the devil himself. . . . There is no doubt that I traveled with him at my side and that he extorted a great price for his company.”

“The American people have got to stop fooling around with just fighting communism in the abstract. They have got to know what the thing means, why they are against it, and how to fight it.” –Bella Dodd

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Patriot citizens, read the following communist objectives unhurriedly and thoughtfully – then read them again and reflect upon the meaning. Apply these objectives to the tactics of the current radical left-winger Democrats(aka Deep State regime) in Washington, D.C. and throughout our great land liberty.

“The Communist conspiracy provides for the infiltration of every phase and field of American life. Communist objectives are:

to create strife between labor and management and within the labor group itself,

to cause people to be suspicious and distrustful of the Government and the law enforcement agencies thereof,

to make them dissatisfied with the American way of life, particularly its economic system,

to create doubts concerning their religious teachings,

to set class against class, minorities against majorities,

and even minorities against minorities when it suits their purpose.”

Dobb noted: “There had been many things I had not really understood. I had regarded the Communist Party as a poor man’s party, and thought the presence of certain men of wealth within it accidental. I now saw this was no accident. I regarded the Party as a monolithic organization with the leadership in the National Committee and the National Board. Now I saw this was only a facade placed there by the movement to create the illusion of the poor man’s party; it was in reality a device to control the “common man” they so raucously championed.” (bold emphasis is by Dobb)

Patriot citizens, read the above passage again. Consider the wealthy megalomaniac leaders at the World Economic Forum (aka the Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the world banking system).

Folks, are you connecting the dots?

Consider the wealthy elites of the U.S. Deep State’s ties to the New World Order: King Charles, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, George Bush, Mark Zuckerberg, the Rockefeller family, the Rothchild family, and numerous others.

Folks, are you connecting the dots?

Who was Bella Dodd?

Bella Dodd was a lawyer, union activist and member of the United States Communist Party from 1932 to 1949, rising through its ranks in the national committee until 1949 when she was expelled. Interestingly and having parallels to the Left name-calling today on social media, the Party publicly denounced Dobb by labeling her as being, “anti-Negro, anti-Puerto Rican, anti-Semitic, anti-labor, and the defender of a landlord.”

Patriot citizens, read the above paragraph again. Hmmm. Sounds a lot like the modern-day cancel culture and virtue signaling activists that shame, blame, accuse and demand firing and removal of those that disagree or hold opposite viewpoints.

Authors Mary Nicholas, MD, and Paul Kengor, Ph.D. published the 2022 book, “The Devil and Bella Dodd: One Woman’s Struggle Against Communism and Her Redemption a sobering complement to Bella Dodd’s autobiography, “School of Darkness,” published by Angelico Press.

Watch an interview with author Paul Kengor on YouTube.

Excerpts from “The Devil and Bella Dodd” book’s description:

Bella Dodd courageously left the Communist Party and its diabolical machinations. Her former communist affiliates then smeared her with epithets eerily familiar to modern ears, dubbing her everything from a “fascist” to a “racist.” Some things never change.

One thing that changed, however, was Bella Dodd. The man who helped pull her from the pit? A priest. A priest by the name of Fulton Sheen. Bella Dodd’s story thereafter changed dramatically from one of seduction by the devil to redemption through Christ. She dedicated the remainder of her life to a special penance: warning the world of the evil of communism and its plans. In the battle between the devil and Bella Dodd, Bella and her Church won. At long last, here is her inspiring story.

“I have learned from bitter experience that you cannot serve man unless you first serve God in sincerity and truth.” –Bella Dodd

“School of Darkness”

After being outed from the Party in 1949, Dodd became a vocal anti-communist and “one of the most high-profile Americans to leave the communist party and communist lifestyle…” Read Dodd’s book “School of Darkness” at no cost.

Book Description Excerpts from “School of Darkness”

Bella Dodd ranks with Whittaker Chambers as a leading converted communist. Her testimony before investigating committees revealed the extent to which communist infiltration had taken place in America, particularly among teachers in schools and colleges. This record of her life describes how she came to be a member of the Communist Party, the reasons for her gradual disillusionment and final break with the party, and her eventual return to the Catholic Church into which she was born.

In the early 1950s, she provided detailed explanations of the Communist subversion of the Church, reporting that “in the 1930s we put eleven hundred men into the priesthood in order to destroy the Church from within, [and that] right now they are in the highest places in the Church.”

Bella Dodd’s story is a human document of immense importance to Americans today. Here are the inner workings of the Communist Party in the United States in the early to mid-20th century as seen from the secret counsels and strategy meetings of the National Committee, to which she belonged for a crucial span of years.

Related: Forgotten Testimony – Dr. Bella Dodd Warns About Communism (77 pages).

Barack Obama and Communism

Paul Kengor, Ph.D., is the author of the 2012 book, “The Communist. Frank Marshall Davis: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mentor.” The people who influence our presidents matter. “In his memoir, Barack Obama omits the full name of his mentor, simply calling him “Frank.” Now, the truth is out: Never has a figure as deeply troubling and controversial as Frank Marshall Davis had such an impact on the development of an American president.”

Folks, are you connecting the dots?

“Leftist Americans who took the extraordinary step of joining CPUSA swore a loyalty oath to the USSR—Stalin’s USSR in the case of Frank Marshall Davis. The oath stated: “I pledge myself to rally the masses to defend the Soviet Union, the land of victorious socialism. I pledge myself to remain at all times a vigilant and firm defender of the Leninist line of the Party, the only line that insures the triumph of Soviet Power in the United States.”

Did Obama swear by this oath?

“The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama,” a book by Matt Margolis.

“The Devil and Bella Dodd: One Woman’s Struggle Against Communism and Her Redemption,” is a fascinating book of historical significance regarding communism in the USA. Yet, the humanness of Dobb comes through as you try to understand her emotional trauma of being rejected by a group that had become her surrogate family. The Party smeared her and tried to “annihilate” her.

Dodd (one of ten siblings) was born in rural Italy and her family migrated to America, specifically, New York. Being raised Catholic, it’s interesting how Dobb became a pawn in the Party after high school with no former familial communist influence. However, she explained Catholicism was a weak religion to her and not a personal relationship with God. New York has become a “political-educational corridor of Marxist-Leninist propaganda, as more communists hailed from New York than any other part of America.” Dodd joined due to the communist fallacy of “social justice.”

I absolutely recommend the book “The Devil and Bella Dodd.” It’s eye-opening. Dobb overcame both the evil communist Party and Lucifer. Once again, God defeated Satan.

“Should one not clearly see a diabolical agenda today we only ask that you investigate further and stop depending on the nightly news which is devoted to mind manipulation and conditioning to a particular viewpoint. Those controlling the media are the same individuals who have been running the world for hundreds to thousands of years. That’s why nothing historical is ever attached to the daily happenings. We’re not being informed; we’re being misinformed and conditioned on a daily basis.” –American Deception