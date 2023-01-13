Op-Ed: Is Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project Fact or Fiction?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Demonstrators rally during a ‘Stand with Trump’ event following an FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. August 14, 2022. Bedminster, N.J.. File photo: Ben Von Klemperer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Over the past few years, there has been a concerted effort by some to divide the American people by pushing both the Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project. The purpose of which is to make the minority population feel that they are owed something because of “systemic racism” that, they claim, pervades in our society. The question is, is our country guilty of “systemic racism”?

The arguments of both the Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, are right out of the playbook of the father of Communism, Vladimir Lenin, and his program of the incitement of class conflict as a means of getting power. He preached revolution as do the proponents of these divisive theories.

In recent years, a number of regimes have embraced Marxist style revolutions, which all have ended in disaster (some have attempted a re-institution of Communism). The countries alluded to include the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua etc. These countries have racked up a killing body count of nearly 100 million of their own people. How can those in our country still demand that we should join those countries in espousing communism, with such an horrendous record like that?

The misguided in our country, people, like Bernie Sanders, AOC and the Squad, are pushing for a return to Marxism (a/k/a Socialism), and have substituted “race” in place of “class” based on racial and ethnic categories as their means of instituting change in our country.

Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project are academic disciplines built upon identity based Marxism. Over the recent past, the teaching of these theories were relegated to the universities and academic journals, but in the past few years, it has been injected into public schools, teachers training programs, government agencies, and corporate human resources departments, in the form of “diversity” training programs.

The term “equity”, “social justice”, and “inclusion” are trigger words used in the description of these theories. They don’t use the term “neo-Marxism” or Communism, as that would convey a hard sell to the American public. So they use a term like “equity”, which seems non-threatening and can be easily confused with the American principle of “equality”. (much of this information was gleaned from the words in an article by Christopher Rufo, Contributing editor of the City Journal).

In certain areas and communities of our country, there is a push by the advocates of these theories to institute forms of anti-Capitalism and a “redistribution of wealth”, from the rich to the poor, which is a form of Marxism. The proponents claim that all white people contribute to racism and that justifies the validation of “reparations” for the supposedly past discrimination of black people. It doesn’t matter to the “racial hustlers” that we, as a nation, have evolved over the years, under our Constitution, to mitigate any form of discrimination that occurred in our past. In addition, no black person alive today has had any experience with slavery or with “systemic racism” sponsored by our government.

If you proclaim, like I just did, that there is no “systemic racism”, you will be labeled a racist, a bigot and in some cases a KKK supporter, among other epithets. Unfortunately, due to the fact that many radical leftists are employed in our schools and universities as teachers and professors, these places of learning have been instrumental in indoctrinating these radical racist theories in the curriculum’s, and in the students minds attending these institutions. As result, a good portion of the “Millennial” age group in our country favor Socialism over Capitalism.

We must not let these radicals “fundamentally change” our country (as former President Barack Obama once proclaimed as a goal). We must have courage to stand up and speak the truth. Being silent is not an option (a case in point is the slings and arrows directed at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for speaking truth to power). Your vote is required to maintain the principles of America, through electing, pro-Constitution, patriotic elected officials as our leaders, as was handed down by our Founding Fathers.