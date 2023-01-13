FEDS: Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to 10 Years In Prison for Possession; Used Online Alias, Failed To Update Email Addresses

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, in January 2022, Google alerted the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users, later identified as Nicholas Deraway, 41, of Delray Beach, had uploaded child sexual exploitation material to an account.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Nicholas Deraway, 41, of Delray Beach, Fla., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for possessing child sexual exploitation material and failing to properly register as a sex offender.

According to authorities, in January 2022, Google alerted the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users had uploaded child sexual exploitation material to an account. An investigation into this CyberTip led law enforcement to Deraway’s home where they executed a search warrant and found thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of children.

In 2004, Deraway was convicted in the Southern District of Florida for an offense that required him to comply with the ongoing requirements of the federal sex offender registration law. According to allegations, Deraway used an online alias (Nick Meenachan), yet failed to update his sex offender registration information with the associated email addresses. The name “Nick Meenachan” is linked to the child sexual exploitation material uploads that led to the January 2022 CyberTip.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe of the Southern District of Florida, acting Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough, FBI, Miami Field Office, and U.S. Marshal Gadyaces S. Serralta, Southern District of Florida, made the announcement. FBI Miami and U.S. Marshal Service investigated the case with assistance from the Delray Beach Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller prosecuted it.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about the PSC initiative and for information regarding Internet safety, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.