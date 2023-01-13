CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Out On Bond For Trafficking In Fentanyl, DeLand Suspect Arrested Again For More Trafficking

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Damian Dillard
Detectives say Damian Dillard, 43, was selling or stashing drugs, detectives seized 468 grams fentanyl, 367 grams powder cocaine, 32 grams crack cocaine, 14 grams MDMA, 71.5 Oxycodone pills, 6.5 Morphine pills, crack cocaine manufacturing equipment, 3 handguns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A DeLand man free on bond on fentanyl trafficking charges was arrested again on several more drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Volusia sheriff’s detectives and the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force.

According to authorities, Damian Dillard, 43, was arrested Thursday afternoon in DeLand on warrants charging him with trafficking in fentanyl, Oxycodone, cocaine, and phenethylamines, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

In September, after executing search warrants at two DeLand-area homes where Dillard was selling or stashing drugs, detectives seized 468 grams fentanyl, 367 grams powder cocaine, 32 grams crack cocaine, 14 grams MDMA, 71.5 Oxycodone pills, 6.5 Morphine pills, crack cocaine manufacturing equipment, 3 handguns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

At the time of this arrest, Dillard was out of jail on $750,000 bond on previous charges of trafficking in fentanyl and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. As of press time, he’s back in the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

