Taxpayer-Funded NY Hotels Housing Drunk, Drugged Illegal Migrants, Worker Says; Turning Properties Into Dens of Sex and Violence

Over the course of the last several months, over 36,000 migrants have been transported to New York City and are currently being granted free room and board – all paid for by taxpayers – in 14 of the city’s hotels. File photo: The Art of Pics, Shutter Stock, licensed.

A New York hotel worker has come forward and revealed that the establishment is currently housing scores of illegal migrants who spend their days doing drugs and binge-drinking alcohol, throwing away untouched, perfectly good, donated food, and having sex in the stairwells and other public areas.

And the migrants being put up in these hotels are engaging in these acts of debauchery completely on the dime of New York taxpayers while awaiting their respective immigration hearings, according to the whistleblower.

Felipe Rodriguez, who is employed by Row – one of New York City’s more prominent hotels – came forward Wednesday, telling of his experiences with the migrants housed in the building on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” and backing up his claims with photos and video footage.

“It’s a disgrace,” Rodriguez said to host Laura Ingraham. “The chaos that we see at the Row today is by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana, consuming drugs.”

Rodriguez also noted that domestic violence incidents are now the norm at Row, as are instances of migrants having sex on public stairways. In addition, a security guard at the hotel experienced a physical altercation with one of the migrants, and that multiple garbage bags full of donated “fresh, good food” had been left untouched to rot because “the migrants don’t want to eat them.”

“They said they don’t like it,” he said. “This is all food that is going to waste. This is insane.”

Over the course of the last several months, over 36,000 migrants have been transported to New York City and are currently being granted free room and board – all paid for by taxpayers – in 14 of the city’s hotels, Rodriguez said.

Currently, the employees of these hotels are fighting a losing battle in a bid to maintain order amid the crowds of migrants throwing decorum to the wind and transforming the properties to dens of sex, drugs, booze, violence, and even disease.

“The form in which they keep their rooms is horrendous. They don’t clean it, they don’t fold their clothes. They’re hoarding clothes, they’re hoarding whatever they can hoard. There’s no accountability,” Rodriguez said. “There are people sick in the hotel that are spreading all [types] of illnesses, chicken pox, COVID.”