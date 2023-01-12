Second Batch of Classified Documents Discovered at Biden’s Delaware Home; White House Shielding Visitor Logs From Residence

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The National Archives and Records Administration was contacted, with the files in question transferred to their possession; they are currently under review by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Biden had previously criticized Trump as being “irresponsible” over his handling of classified documents. File photo: Shag 7799, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the news Monday that a cache of classified federal documents had been discovered in a previously used office of President n back when he was Vice President of the Obama Administration, the White House announced Thursday that a second batch of sensitive documents from the same period of time had been discovered in Biden’s Delaware home.

Monday’s documents were discovered by Biden’s attorneys in an office that Biden had used when he served as an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.

The National Archives and Records Administration was subsequently contacted, with the files in question transferred to their possession; they are currently under review by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber stated on Thursday that following the discovery of the initial batch of documents, Biden’s lawyers proceeded to search other locations for additional records that may have been in his possession when he left the vice presidency in 2017.

During the search, a “small number” of classified documents were found in Biden’s garage in Wilmington on Wednesday, with yet an additional document being located in a nearby room. Sauber noted that the DOJ was immediately informed and that the records are now in their custody.

Following a similar incident involving former President Donald Trump – where his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by the FBI in August 2022, where numerous classified documents were found to be in his possession – this new revelation that Biden had also carelessly handled sensitive federal materials while in the White House is causing him significant blowback as well.

This is especially the case considering that Biden had previously criticized Trump as being “irresponsible” over his handling of classified documents.