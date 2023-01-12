Op-Ed: Documentary “Dead Name” – Parents Tell Their Child’s Tragic Transgender Stories

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dead Name, the documentary, is an intimate portrait of three parents whose lives have been shaken and forever altered because their children have declared (or have been given) a transgender identity.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Dead Name” captures the pain and confusion of parents trying to protect their children from self-harm induced by an ideology that teaches them to despise their bodies. The 50-minute film, which is available to rent or buy on Vimeo, is professionally done on a limited budget, with footage that is hard to look away from.

“Dead Name” by Taylor Reece is from Broken Hearted Films, an aptly label for this heart-breaking and gut-wrenching documentary.

Watch the trailer. “We have made Dead Name to open the conversation, humanize the subject from the perspective of parents, and give them a voice.”

You can also watch the trailer on YouTube.

Description:

In an hour-length film that weaves back and forth among mostly three stories, we learn how shocking it is for parents to hear that their children in their mid to late teens have seemingly out of nowhere decided to switch from female to male or from male to female.

In another story, we follow one parent’s nightmarish descent into the transgender world as her ex assigns a female gender to their very young son. In all these stories, we find parents struggling with disbelief, loneliness, helplessness, isolation and despair.

Ultimately, each one’s ultimate fear is the medicalized transition of their child — though in one story, the path to medicalization may have proven to be fatal.Nathanael Blake, Ph.D., a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, reviewed the film.

Excerpts:

The film profiles three parents, Amy, Helen, and Bill, who were each in very different circumstances when their children claimed a trans identity. Amy’s daughter was 15 when she began to identify as transgender, Helen’s son was 4, and Bill’s son was entering college. Nonetheless, commonalities emerged between their cases. Each parent saw the claim of being transgender as a sudden product of outside influences. Each parent also faced opposition from their children’s therapists, all of whom unquestioningly affirmed their kids’ new transgender identities.

But the biggest commonality was the suffering the parents all shared. Contrary to the claims of trans activists, these parents love their children and opposed transition because they want the best for their kids. The genius of “Dead Name” is in letting them talk; the film becomes difficult to watch only because the anguished love these parents have for their children is so clear as to be painful to the viewer.

“Dead Name” shows the pain of parents fighting to keep their children from this self-destructive path. The director made the right decision to focus on just three stories, with only brief expert interviews and additional vignettes at the end of the film, as this allows viewers to connect with these parents, who are not the bigoted villains they have been portrayed as by trans activists and their media allies. Rather, they love their children, and want to protect them from the self-destruction of living a lie.

“’Dead Name’ unveils intimate portrait of parents raising trans-identifying kids,” is a film review by the Christian Post.

Excerpts:

In the transgender sphere, calling someone by their “dead name” means referring to them by their birth name, not their newly chosen name. Their self-selected name is often the first step in the trans-identification process. Parents of transgender-identifying children are usually pained to hear that the name they chose for their child is “dead.”

Reece Taylor was interviewed for an article in the Christian Post:

“We understood there was a whole raft of parents who were blindsided by this and it only started to impact them not when it was talked about culturally, but when it became their child. We had a whole cohort of parents suddenly experiencing something for which they didn’t have a template, and no support systems to lean on,” Reece explained.

Dr. Stephen Levine, a clinical psychiatrist from Ohio who appears in the film, said the anguish these parents endure is ongoing and protracted.

Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Genspect advisor Stephen Levine published the prescient Reflections on the Clinician’s Role with Individuals Who Self-identify as Transgender in the Archives of Sexual Behavior in September 2021. As he states in the abstract, his aim is “to assist clinicians in their initial approach to trans patients of any age. Gender identity is only one aspect of an individual’s multifaceted identity” and “it is relevant and ethical to investigate the forces that may have propelled an individual to create and announce a new identity.” Levine’s essay provides a sorely needed model for a comprehensive evaluation process using adolescent patients as the example.

Excerpts from Interview:

Genspect: As you powerfully point out, “Making a diagnosis of gender dysphoria is easy. Thinking about what it is a response to is not.” Why do you believe so many therapists have adopted the “affirmative” model, with the notion that these children need to change their bodies, rather than doing the actual work of therapy to explore what is underlying the distress?

Levine: Well, it is much simpler in the short run because it pleases the adolescent or adult and makes the therapist into an ally of the patient’s emerging inner self of gender identity that privileges this over all other considerations. It also is what they have been taught or indoctrinated to believe by teachers who have not looked into the subject in a scholarly way. It is also a politically correct “liberal” thing to do to add to the growing sense that this is the new civil rights issue I can be part of by being supportive. It is the product in part of the idea that the object of intervention is the patient, not the family. Of course, it is short-sighted and ignores what is well known about the problems of adult trans communities.

Therapists need to read the 126-page guide: “A Clinical Guide for Therapists Working with Gender-Questioning Youth Version 1” by Gender Exploratory Therapy Association (GETA). “The “transition or die” storyline, in which parents are informed that they must choose between a “live trans daughter or a dead son” or “live trans son or dead daughter,” is not only factually inaccurate but also ethically questionable.” (page 29)

Being a retired child therapist, I recently sent emails to multiple national mental health organizations with titles of my columns, however, no response was given. Prior, I was a member of the American Counseling Association, but they did not respond. I also sent correspondence to several school counseling organizations in the USA, but only one responded and he requested no further contact. Likewise, school psychologists did not reply. Additionally, my emails went out to professors of Counselor Education at universities – only one responded and she requested no further contact.

Child mental health professionals (i.e., therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, university professors) must speak out to protect the children.

I also sent correspondence to Parent Teacher Associations, principals, and teachers – no response.

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT):

“Our case is typical. An intelligent, young adult daughter, possibly on the high-functioning end of the autism spectrum, involved in social justice issues, suddenly professes a new supernatural belief. We, the parents, scramble to understand, but simply don’t accept this new faith as “true.” A few months of wary communication follow, then all contact is cut-off…By now it should be clear we are talking about the transgender cult…We lost our daughter to a cult.”

“Bring on 2023: The Year The Tide Will Turn.” Lists multiple articles about transgenderism.

My next project is to send correspondence to organizations and agencies and that provide services to children with autism and Down’s syndrome and provide education on transgenderism and how to protect kids from woke gender ideology.

Mainstream Media Mob

The avoidance of coverage by corporate/legacy media publications has been unethical, dishonorable, and unscrupulous. The owners, publishers, editors, and journalists pushed the false narrative that anyone who questioned science or biology, gender ideology, medication and mutilation, were right-wing extremists or religious transphobic haters. They accused alternative media publications of adhering to conspiracy theories.

The mainstream media mafia places blame on Republicans, conservatives, and people of faith for violent acts against the LGBTQ community – without evidence. Their poisonous propaganda fills the airwaves.

I have contacted many mainstream media outlets and asked them to tell the other side of the transgender movement story – no response.

What Can You Do?

Email your local school districts, teachers, school counselors, PTA and provide resources. Voice your concerns that gender ideology is not supported by hard science or biology. Request school curriculum about sexual health educational materials. Contact your state’s Department of Education, state school board organizations, state counselor, state psychologist, and state social worker association. Many national associations and organizations have a chapter in every state.

Share info on your social media platforms. Write a Letter to the Editor for your local newspaper.

Sensible parents must unite to stop the gender ideology cult movement in schools and society. Reach out to parents of children that identity as transgender and provide support. Stand with them for truth and justice. Be peaceful, persistent, and bold advocates and activists for the children.

I have hope for 2023.Rational, reasonable and sensible citizens are waking up to the rabid rhetoric spewed by the transgender cultists. More and more people are speaking out to defend and protect our children. Keep praying, conversing, and marching in God’s army.

Resources:

Listen to Showalter’s Generation Indoctrination podcast “Inside the Transgender Battle.” In this five-part investigative podcast series, Showalter masterfully takes listeners through heartbreaking stories, expert opinions, and bewildered academics’ experiences as these individuals push back on the narratives being perpetuated and targeted at young hearts and minds.

Detrans United. “We are a group of former transgender-identifying youth and adults who have come together to voice our dissent against “gender affirming care,” influence policy, and provide a network of support for detransitioners.” Find them on Twitter. Read the letter they sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Advocates Protecting Children. Schools & Children: Caught in the Transgender Industry’s Web – How the transgender industry has captured our schools and children via money, activism, propaganda, and marketing.

Watch on YouTube. Teacher Talks.

Books:

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier. “Why, in the last decade, has the diagnosis “gender dysphoria,” transformed from a vanishingly rare affliction, applying almost exclusively to boys and men, to an epidemic among teenage girls?”

Watch an author interview on YouTube.

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler. An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018.

“Parenting in a Transgender World: A Handbook,” by Erin Brewer. The goal of this book is to help arm your family with skills to successfully ward off recruitment into transgender ideology, to prevent the heartbreak of seeing children reject family and friends as well the very essence of who they are.

“When the whole world is running headlong towards the precipice, one who walks in the opposite direction is looked at as being crazy.” –T. S. Eliot