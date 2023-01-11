Op-Ed: Easy Peasy to Sign Federal and State Legislation Petitions at The John Birch Society Website

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Founded in 1958, the John Birch Society is an political advocacy group supporting social conservatism, and is associated with conservative or libertarian ideals.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Elected leaders in Washington, D.C. need to listen to our voices. Elected leaders in our individual states need to heed our opinions, views, and values. I receive alerts via email from The John Birch Society (JBS) on current legislation. I click to read what the bills are about. Click to go to the signature page and put in the necessary information. Click again. Finished – it’s that simple to send a message to our federal and state representatives.

Sign up to receive a list of legislative action alerts for both federal and state. Each alert includes a pre-written message that you email to your representatives. When you use the widget it will identify exactly who the alert needs to be sent to, based on your home address. Be part of the patriot movement to protect and restore American freedom, independence, and our God-given rights.

What is The John Birch Society?

Excerpts:

For over 60 years, The John Birch Society has been the force that protects and restores American liberty and independence. Our local grassroots activism is like no other. Standing at the forefront of the battle to restore Constitutional freedoms, we can secure a future with less government and more responsibility.

The John Birch Society organizes patriots locally. We get out into the communities and educate our fellow Americans on immediate threats and build awareness among decision-makers as to the constitutional solutions they can use to stand up to tyranny.

Our founder Robert Welch stated, “Education is our total strategy, and truth our only weapon.”

With your help, we will achieve less government, more responsibility, and — with God’s help — a better world.

Find your local chapter. Are you a constitutionalist who would like to make a real difference without the frustration of wasting your time, money, and influence trying to reinvent the wheel? Coordinators provide the tools and training you need to make a difference in your community.

Watch the informative videos and listen to the podcasts at JBS.

Videos:

The Constitution is the Solution: Six part series.

Constitution Corner. Lots of videos.

New Podcasts for 2023:

People Are Awakening to the NWO Conspiracy: There exists a conspiracy to submerge all the countries in the world under a one-world totalitarian government ruled by a group of megalomaniacs. The John Birch Society has been educating people all over the world about this threat since 1958.

Inflation & Our Immoral Money System Require a Bitter Pill: Record inflation is hurting millions of American families. But despite these recent symptoms, inflation is the result of an longstanding and immoral money system that benefits the powerful at the expense of everyone else.

2022 Podcasts:

Tyranny’s Kryptonite: The U.S. Constitution: In this episode, Paul and Constitutional scholar Robert Brown discuss what a Constitutional response to Covid would’ve looked like, how much of the federal government is unconstitutional, and how Americans can restore their nation.

No Fauci, No CDC: When America Obeys the U.S. Constitution: What does freedom look like? For starters, there would be no national Health and Human Services Department and no CDC.

Powers Americans Mistakenly Believe the National Government Has: America’s national government is far larger and more powerful than the U.S. Constitution allows. But many Americans don’t know this.

JBS lists a plethora of podcasts on the website.

2022. One of my favorite videos at JBS in called Draining the Council on Foreign Relations Swamp. Many Americans have heard the term “drain the swamp” and know that the Washington elite are the “swamp creatures” that are destroying the country. A key swamp leader just announced his retirement.

Question: Do you know who it is?

Answer: Richard Hass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is a champion for the New World Order (aka Great Reset, World Economic Forum). That means Hass is BFFs with Klaus Schwab – “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy” – that guy. Larry Fink at Blackrock is also BFFs with Hass.

The Washington Post The New Times, and the Associated Press “all have ties to the Council on Foreign Relations” per the video.

Connect the dots. Follow the money trail. Follow the power trail. Follow the totalitarian trail.

2022. Another favorite video: How to Defeat the Powerful Elite. Our Constitution is under assault. At its core, our system of government was designed with the idea that the government that governs least, governs best. Powerful elite do not agree with this concept. They prefer taking control of nearly every aspect of our lives. The influence of Big Tech and Fortune 500 Companies such as Facebook and Google are growing. Some of the major money players are The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Brookings Institute, and Carnegie Endowment. These are all funded and controlled by those associated with The Council on Foreign Relations.

“As things may seem bleak in Washington, there is reason to be both hopeful and excited. All across America, local liberty groups and patriotic organizations are popping up. Following the 2020 presidential election, millions of Americans awoke to the fact that things are amiss and a mess. Many concerned Americans are taking an active part, seeking to restore and keep our Constitutional Republic,” proclaims JBS.

How can you help? By staying in contact with federal and local representatives via signing legislative petitions.

Citizens, unite.