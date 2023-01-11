Newly Disclosed Emails Show Washington State Health Officials Knew of Tragic Vaccine Failure Before Mandates

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Study data was sent to Democrat Governor Jay Inslee’s office and state health agencies, yet a week later Inslee imposed a vaccine mandate for all state employees, initially resulting in over 1,880 state employees being fired or voluntarily resigning. File photo: Juli Hansen, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EVERETT, WA – As per newly-disclosed emails, Washington health officials recorded numerous instances of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths to residents of the state who had received the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the middle of 2021.

One of the emails in question, sent on July 30, 2021 by Snohomish County Health District Health Officer Chris Spitters, noted that among those who had tested positive for COVID-19 during mid-2021, 15 percent of cases – and 25 percent of hospitalizations – were among the vaccinated; this represents a two percent increase year-over-year from 2020. Spitters also stated that over 12 breakthrough cases – which occurred post-vaccination – had occurred in a long-term care facility.

Newly disclosed internal emails reveal that officials in Washington state recorded jumps in post-#COVID19 vaccine infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.



⅕ of COVID-19 deaths from July 1 to July 20, 2021, were of vaccinated individuals. https://t.co/41jp7MyvDM — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) January 10, 2023

The recipient of Spitters’ email, Dr. Yuan-Po Tu of The Everett Clinic – concurred with his findings, replying that 20 percent of those testing positive at his clinic for COVID-19 were fully vaccinated. In addition, he noted that all three of the major vaccines available to the public at that time – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – had all been experiencing breakthrough cases.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Dr. James Cook, chief medical officer at the Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, was also included in the email in question, and also confirmed that many of the patients admitted to the hospital with COVID infections – as well as many of the facility’s staff – were vaccinated as well.

The news shared by all three men prompted Spitters to exclaim that additional preventive measures to help prevent further outbreaks were needed, aside from simply relying on vaccination.

“We really need to reframe our public education approach to emphasizing vaccination, along with the other prevention measures rather than the faded illusion of vaccination instead of other prevention measures,” he said. “The stellar individual protection afforded by vaccination is no longer.”

These emails were recently obtained and published by The Post Millennial and have been reviewed by outside media outlets, who have confirmed that they were authentic.

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE & DATA 🧵: Snohomish County officials in a 7/30/21 email with chief of Seattle & King County Public Health Jeff Duchin discussed "breakthrough cases," a week before Democrat Governor Jay Inslee instituted vax mandates claiming it would stop the spread pic.twitter.com/AW03ZhVN7C — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) December 28, 2022 Just a few days prior, Democrat Governor Jay Inslee was still blaming Trump supporters and the unvaccinated for spreading the virus pic.twitter.com/4URvlywHqr — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) December 28, 2022

The email thread between Spitters, Tu, and Cook took place after the release of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that revealed that during a COVID outbreak in Massachusetts, 74 percent of the cases were among those who had received the jab; this revelation ran in contrast with the narrative of federal health officials, who had initially claimed that those who had been vaccinated would not contract the virus.

The result of the study pushed health officials to renew calls for the public to remain masked when indoors in order to help curb the spread of COVID infection.